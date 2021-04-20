Renewed cult clash claims two in Benin

Two persons were reportedly killed in Benin City, Edo State capital, following a renewed cult clash between two rival cult groups in the state.

Tribune Online gathered that what triggered the latest clash was the last Saturday killing of one Ogbomo, by a rival group.

The four-man gang who carried out the execution of Ogbomo were said to have accosted him at about 4pm along Esigie Street, 3rd East Circular Road, Benin.

His cult group members, it was further gathered, carried out a reprisal on Monday afternoon by killing a commercial bus driver, believed to be a member of the group which killed Ogbomo, also along 3rd East Circular Road by Esigie junction.

An eyewitness who only identified himself as Okharedia, told journalists that: “I and other passengers boarded a commercial bus from Ekiosa Market to New Benin by Upper Mission junction. Half way into the journey, an Audi car overtook us and forced the driver to stop”.

“The next thing the gunmen came out of the Audi car and dragged the bus driver out and shot him at the closed range,” Okharedia added.

When contacted, the Edo State public relations officer, Kotongs Bello, said he was not aware on the development as the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of the area was yet to brief the command.

