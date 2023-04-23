Pastor of the Christ Life Assembly, Dr. Emmanuel Ajose, has urged missionaries to continually hone their preaching skill if they really want to make an impact in their place of assignment.

He gave the charge while ministering at the Global Mandate Conference in Badagry, Lagos State, at the Global Mandate Conference held consecutively in three places in Lagos starting from Badagry to Alimosho and then Lekki from April 17 to April 21.

Ajose, whose message was spiced with practical examples of how some global preachers impacted the world around them, told the missionaries they can’t afford to joke with their pulpit ministry.

He said while it is good to preach motivational messages, it should not form the bulk of the content of a minister’s message.

“It is good to preach motivational messages, but don’t make it the centre of your message. You need a message from God. You need to wait on God and get a direct message that will impact life. Any preacher of the gospel must have a message, motivate a little but more importantly must minister to the heart of the people,” he said.

Ajose, who began preaching the gospel in 1980, told the missionaries they won’t go far if they don’t have a strong message to the people around them.

“When God called you, He gave you a message. If you don’t have a message, you will suffer. A preacher must have a message and must take advantage of every occasion to preach. Prepare your message as a global message. The Bible is one, it will work anywhere,” he said.

