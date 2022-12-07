Renegotiation, restructuring solution to national crises not elections — Femi-Emmanuel

The presiding pastor of the LivingSpring Chapel International, Pastor Femi-Emmanuel has described every effort geared towards the conduction of the upcoming 2023 elections in the county as putting the cart before the horse and postponing the evil days.

While he re-echoed in strong terms that election should not be our priority now as a nation, he said, “What our country needs now is a rearrangement to establish fairness, justice and equity in the nation.”

Femi-Emmenuel who is the director, Directorate of Politics and Governance of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, stated this on Monday at the press conference heralding the 2022 annual world lifting conference of the Livingspring Chapel International held at the Dominion City Event Centre, Aduloju Bus Stop, Ibadan.

Speaking further on the state of the nation, he condemned the Nigerian constitution saying, “our constitution is not a democratic constitution. It is like a military decree. The question we should ask ourselves is; where did we sit to agree as a people to make Nigeria a 36 states country. Who divided Nigeria into 774 local governments?”

He said Nigeria should collapse the 36 states and let each zone be self-governed, have their own constitution, security system, develop and grow their own resources and economy.

He revealed that Nigeria is a country of many nations saying that “there are more than 300 nations forced to come together, and that is the reason different components are complaining of unfairness, injustice, lack of equity as one ethnic tribe was imposed on the rest of us.”

According to him, the 1999 constitution (as amended) is a fraud, as it forces the dominance of a particular ethnic group over the other in the country.

“By that fraud, no bill passes in the national assembly if it is not in the favour of the dominant group which has more states and local governments as well as more seats in the Senate and House of Representatives.”

“Fraud cannot be amended, our constitution is a fraud; it is a lie and there are so many lies told in that constitution which have to be jettisoned. You don’t amend a lie,” he stated.

He lauded the state houses of assembly that refused to pass the constitution, saying “how can you pass a constitution where the rights of the citizens are not included and that does not include the referendum clause.

He therefore recommended that what Nigeria needs as a nation is to first sit down and renegotiate the country.

“In my own view, election is not our priority, but sitting down to rearrange, renegotiate and restructure the country so that there will be peace, development and progress. This is the solution to all the crises that have been bedeviling us as a nation,” he said

Speaking about the forth-coming annual world-lifting conference of the church, which is coming up between Monday 12 to Sunday 18 December, 2021 with the theme, ‘Living Proof’ Pastor Femi-Emmanuel said the programme promises to feature word, worship, interactions, seminars and workshops which will address different areas of life

He disclosed that he will be ministering alongside Pastor Johnson Tomisin Kalejiye of the Redeemed Christian church of God and other anointed ministers of God to bless the assembly both in words and music during the conference.