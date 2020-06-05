Removal of elected chairmen in Zamfara, clear breach of the constitution ― APC

The removal of the elected local government chairmen by Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle was a clear breach of the constitution.

The state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, Alh Lawal Liman stated in a statement on Friday.

He noted that it was most unfortunate that PDP government who was the major beneficiary of the rule of law is now turning itself into an authoritarian regime.

Liman remarked that he wondered why the governor would behalf the way he did, while he knew that the matter was before a competent court of law.

‘The PDP government led by Bello Matawalle has acted haphazardly by removing APC council chairmen.

Liman, therefore, called on the federal government and indeed all democratic institutions in the country to come to the rescue of Zamfara state, saying, the attitude of the governor if not checked will plunge the state into crisis.

“I called on President Muhammadu Buhari and indeed all democratic institutions to come to the aid of Zamfara people by challenging some undemocratic decisions taken by the PDP led government before Matawallen Maradun declared himself as the lawyer and judge in his own case, as he is going ahead of the court verdict”.

The Chairman expressed the party’s readiness to continue to pursue the legitimate mandate of the APC before the court.

He commended the APC supporters for their patience and resilience in spite of threats to their freedom under the PDP led administration in the state.

