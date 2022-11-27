Removal of Ekiti Speaker violates all legislative rules, standing orders ― South-West lawmakers

The forum of majority leaders of State Houses of Assembly in the South-West geopolitical zone has said the removal of Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable Olugboyega Aribisogan violates all statutory provisions of the harmonized rules and standing orders of the South-West State Houses of Assembly.

The lawmakers posited that the ‘purported impeachment’ contravenes the rules governing conduct of plenary with regards to quorum and time, as well as the rules guiding the removal of president officers (Speaker and Deputy Speaker).

Especially, the majority leaders said the removal of Aribisogan is a gross violation of Order II, Rule 9 of House Rules.

The lawmakers made this position known in a communique issued at the end of its quarterly meeting held in Ibadan and signed by majority leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable S.O. Agunbiade; his counterparts, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin (Oyo); Honourable Maruf Olanrewaju (Osun); Honourable Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole (Ondo); Honourable Yusuf Sherif (Ogun).

They described the removal of Aribisogan as “a crude display of legislative lawlessness that cannot find a decent place in global best practices.”

The forum said it was imperative for the conference of speakers, enlightened persons and well-meaning Nigerians, to in the interest of democracy, decent legislative practices and the rule of law, to condemn the happening at the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

In addition, the majority leaders condemned the invasion of Ekiti State House of Assembly, saying “legislative gangsterism and barbaric practices” should not be allowed to prevail.

