Removal of barriers on Lagos-Ibadan road would improve businesses —Motorists

Appreciating the Federal Government for having what they described as ” listening ears” motorists other users plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway said the removal of barriers on the major highway would improve their businesses, restore sanity and save man-hour loss to gridlock.

They gave this expression during the removal of crash barriers and other diversion points on the highway for free flow of traffic at Soka and Sanyo areas of Ibadan,Oyo State at the weekend.

They also appreciated government for listening to the road users’ complaints about gridlock on Ibadan Toll Gate – Sawmill – Onipepeye Bridge axis of the highway.

According to one the motorists, MrRotimiAdeniyi, a taxi driver plying Tollgate – Iwo Road route, the removal of the barriers would improve his business, saying he would be able to drive on smooth road without traffic, thereby make more money.

Another commercial driver, John Olayemi, a commercial driver, said the removal of barriers on the Section I and II of the road would make him and other commercial drivers spend less hours on the road.

However, Olayemi implored contractor handling the project to ensure that it delivered quality job to enable the road last longer.

Another person, Mrs Eunice Ogunsola, a civil servant, said that the new development would make her get to work early at the Oyo State Secretariat.

Narrating her experience prior to the removal of the barriers, she said it has not been easy in the last two months passing through the road to her office.

“We thank government and RCC for removing the barriers, at least it will lessen our pains and that of other road users.

“Before now, we spent hours in the gridlock caused by the obstruction, but now, things will improve,” Ogunsola told.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has cautioned motorists and other road users plying Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to drive cautiously and avoid speeding, especially during the Yuletide.

MrsForosolaOloyede, the Ogun Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, gave the advice on Saturday in Ibadan.

Oloyede, also an engineer in charge of Section II of the expressway, spoke while supervising the removal of crash barriers and other diversion points on the highway.

She said that removal of the barriers was done in accordance with the directive from the Minister of Works and Housing, MrBabatundeFashola.





According to her, Fashola had ordered that all barriers on the Federal Roads, where construction works are ongoing should be removed for free flow of traffic for the Yuletide season.

She said that removal of the barriers on the Section II of the highway, would enhance smooth traffic on the entire road stretch.

Oloyede, however, cautioned motorists not to be tempted to drive above speed limit, as a result of the road smoothness.

The controller said five pedestrian bridges would be constructed on the Section II of the road, adding that work on the pedestrian bridges would soon commence.

The Project Manager, Reynolds Construction Company (RCC), handling the project,MrNaorNarkis,

said that work had reached 85 per cent completion stage.

Narkis assured Nigerians, especially motorists plying the road, that his company would deliver the project by March, 2023.

He said that RCC would soon go on break to allow its workers to go for Christmas and New Year Holidays, adding, “but, we will resume work by January 2023 to complete the project”.

MrAdelajaOgungbemi, on behalf of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), enjoined motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations during the Yuletide.