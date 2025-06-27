RemmiQue drops new EP ‘IQUE’, eyes new heights in music career

Nigerian singer and songwriter Hassan Remilekun, professionally known as RemmiQue, is back in the spotlight with the release of his highly anticipated new EP titled IQUE. Known for his signature blend of Afro Pop and Afro Fusion, RemmiQue is aiming to take his music career to new heights with this latest project.

Born in Mushin, Lagos State, and originally from Osun State, RemmiQue has steadily built a name for himself as a visionary artist with a distinctive sound.

His music seamlessly fuses Afrobeat with eclectic styles, drawing deeply from his personal life experiences and everyday observations to create relatable, heartfelt songs.

A graduate of the National Open University of Nigeria, where he studied Entrepreneurship and Business Management, RemmiQue represents a rare combination of artistic depth and business acumen.

This unique blend has helped him navigate the evolving music industry with both creativity and strategy.

His new EP, IQUE, showcases RemmiQue’s evolution as an artist and reflects his ambition to reach wider audiences.

The project dives into themes of self-expression, resilience, and identity, underpinned by rhythmic beats and infectious melodies that fans have come to love.

Speaking about the project, MGV signed RemmiQue said he hopes IQUE will not only resonate with his existing fanbase but also introduce his unique sound to new listeners both in Nigeria and beyond.

With several notable releases already under his belt, RemmiQue’s latest effort positions him as one of the rising voices to watch in the Afro-fusion scene.

He remains committed to using his music as a tool for inspiration, connection, and cultural expression.

As he continues to push creative boundaries, RemmiQue is focused on leaving a lasting impact on the industry—one song at a time.

