Remi Tinubu urges women to embrace programmes of renewed hope initiatives

Wife of the President of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged women to embrace all the programmes under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), her pet project in the areas of agriculture, girl child education, and skills acquisition.

She made the call during her remarks at the grand finale of the 48th Isanbi Day Celebration held at Ilishan-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday, noting that hope is already rising for the nation as several government policies are helping to stabilize the economy.

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by Mrs Temitope Adeola, wife of the Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, donated N20 million to the “Ilisan for Tomorrow” project, an initiative conceived by the town to drive its socio-economic development.

She commended the indigenes and residents of the community for their spirit of oneness and brotherly love, as exhibited during the celebration.

The First Lady also called for continued support for the present administration at both the federal and state levels.

She said, “I however want to urge the women to embrace the programmes of the Renewed Hope Initiative in the areas of agriculture, skills acquisition, and girl child education. As it is now, hope is rising as the different policies of the government have begun to stabilize the economy towards growth and the benefit of the people. In collaboration with the residents of Ilisan town, who are very purposeful in pursuing the development of their community, I hereby support the development trust fund with N20 million.”

She also announced a donation of N10 million on behalf of Senator Adeola, representing Ogun West, in support of the development of the community.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, appreciated the sons and daughters of Ilishan for being partners in progress with his administration.

He said his government remains committed to the development of every part of the state, citing the newly constructed Gateway International Airport in the community as well as other ongoing road projects.

Ogun State First Lady, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, said the theme for this year’s celebration, “Ilisan: Rooted in Heritage, Rising by Self Help,” focused on the need for all sons and daughters of the community to continue investing in its socio-economic growth.

She explained that the Isanbi Day Celebration over the years has provided a platform to celebrate the togetherness of the community and their roots, pay homage to their ancestors, and showcase their rich cultural heritage.

“Our Yoruba heritage teaches us the timeless values of Omoluabi — integrity, hard work, respect, and compassion. These values define who we are as sons and daughters of Ilisan-Remo and as ambassadors of Ogun State and Nigeria, wherever we may find ourselves in the world,” she said.

In attendance were the wives of the governors of Ekiti, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; Ondo, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa; Imo, Mrs Chioma Uzodinma; Oyo, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde; Lagos, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; and the wife of former Oyo State governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi.

Others included the lotto magnate who chaired the occasion, Sir Kensington Adebutu, represented by Apagun Seye Sonuga, and former deputy governors of Ogun State, Alhaja Salmot Badru and Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga, among others.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Ilisan Development Association, Otunba Wemmy Osude, rallied support for the further development of the community and called for generous donations to the newly unveiled “Ilisan for Tomorrow” project.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Michael Sonuga, thanked the sons and daughters of the community and urged them to remain united while working for the continued upliftment of the town.

