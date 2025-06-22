Remember VeryDarkMan in your prayers — VDM’s brother begs Nigerians

Mark Vincent Otse, the brother of social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has appealed to Nigerians to remember his brother in their prayers.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on Sunday, Mark urged the public to pray for VDM as they head to their various places of worship.

He expressed concern over his brother’s sudden silence on social media, noting that VDM had not posted for two days.

Although he did not disclose specific details about the situation, Mark said it is difficult to explain what is going on and emphasised the importance of public support through prayers.

He said, “Good morning, everybody, I’m not here to say much. All I want you all to do is to pray for VeryDarkMan because it is not easy. He has not posted for two days now.

“I know you all are waiting and all asking questions like ‘where is VDM?’ The truth is I don’t know how to say this right now. This is so difficult for real. Wherever you are, today is Sunday as you go to church or your various places of prayers or in your house, or whatsoever temple you serve, remember to put VDM in your prayers.”

