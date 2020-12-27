Remember the purpose of Christmas, Onagwa charges Christians

General Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Pastor James Onagwa wants Christians to celebrate Christmas in such a way that its purpose will not be defeated.

Speaking on the celebration of Christmas, Onagwa noted that many people ignorantly celebrate Christmas, forgetting the purpose of the season.

He observed that many people have turned Christmas celebration into mere merrymaking eating, drinking, and committing sins in the name of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said: “When Jesus was born, the wise men came to Him – only those who were wise – and they came to celebrate Jesus. But it is a pity that today, that while some are celebrating Jesus, others are celebrating things that do not edify Christ. You see people who are celebrating the birth of Jesus drinking, smoking, clubbing, camping other people’s wives in hotel, which is contrary to the purpose Jesus came for.”

He explained that anybody that would celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ must follow in the footsteps of the wise men that came to worship Him. “Those who are celebrating Christmas with sin are not regarded as wise. The wise ones are those who come together to worship Jesus. When you see people coming together for Bible teaching, seminar, revival, prayer and others, those are the people who are wise and are really seeking Jesus, not people who go about drinking beer, organising carnivals, and other immoral parties,” he added.

Onagwa, therefore, appealed to Christians to use the period to know more about Christ and the purpose of His coming into the world, adding that, “the best way to celebrate Christmas is to come together to acknowledge what He has done, and wanting to know Christ – how to please Him more, how to serve Him more, and how to follow Him more.”

He also urged Church leaders to make sure that Christmas period is used to bring people to Christ and establish their faith.

