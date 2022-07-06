Remanufacture: Answer to Nigeria’s poor healthcare equipment, circular economy challenges?

The University of Ibadan, in collaboration with the Scottish Institute of Remanufacture, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK, recently organised a Remanufacture Workshop, with the theme: ‘Remanufacture of Medical Equipment, Potential Prospects and Challenges in Nigeria.’

The workshop, which took place in Ibadan from June 28 to 29, was to create awareness about remanufacture as a sustainable pathway to ensure the availability of medical equipment, to meet local needs in Nigeria.

Prof Akinwale Coker, Site Principal Investigator of the Remanufacture Research Group of the University of Ibadan (UI) said, “We are focused on the healthcare sector because of the very important role that health plays with respect to society. Don’t forget that health is a very critical aspect of our life.

“If you look at what happened during the outbreak of the coronavirus and there was this issue of not being able to sustain the infrastructure that could really nip in the bud that particular epidemic in this part of the world. And unfortunately, we even lost some of our elites because they were not able to travel out as usual.

“So we thought that it was important to focus on health and like we heard during the presentation of international expert, we will go on to some other issues. But first, it is health.”

Speaking on how possible it is to remanufacture health care equipment, Professor Coker said, “It is very possible because it is the same principle. Don’t forget that the machines we use in healthcare are basically mechanical tools that you use every day like the x-ray machine, autoclave. They are mechanical machines and there’s no rocket science about it. It is possible, and it is being done in the developed world. There’s no big deal at all.”

Professor Coker spoke on how remanufacture will fit in a nation that lacks ‘maintenance culture.’

He said, “it is part of what we’re trying to build. We have talked about introducing this dimension of remanufacturing into our curriculum, so that we inject that spirit into our students right from university. It will be one of the courses that they are taking.”

The don added that “unless you do that there will be no sustainability. A lot of times our attitude in Nigeria is use and dump, but when we are talking about remanufacturing, maintenance is key. It is with that that you can get the best out of the concept of remanufacturing.”

The Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bode Ladipo, said remanufacture presents an opportunity to turn moribund health equipment into new products. He noted that working with good hospital equipment brings out the best in health workers.

He said, “We have purchased equipment in the past that have gone moribund. The opportunity we have will enable us bring back those equipment from their moribund state and utilise them as new products for medical professionals.”

Dr Ladipo noted that “The major difference between the health workers we have in Africa, Nigeria inclusive, and the developed world is the equipment we work with.

“We have been able to show that graduates of our health institutions actually do very well when they go outside the climate that we are in.





“It is a good step in the right direction to look at remanufacture of equipment within our setting.”

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, was represented at the event by the permanent secretary, Mrs C.A. Abioye. He noted that remanufacture would present a sustainable pathway to ensure the availability of medical equipment to meet local needs in the country.

Remanufacture explained

Professor Winifred Ijomah, Director at the Scottish Institute for Remanufacture (SIR), was the keynote speaker at the workshop.

She described the process of returning a used product to at least “as new” performance specification and giving the resultant product a warranty that is at least equal to that of a newly manufactured equivalent

Professor Ijomah said that remanufacture had at least benefits in three areas: the economic benefits included 20 to 80 per cent savings on processing, and the use of virgin materials. The percentage increases if reduced waste disposal costs and penalties are considered.

The environmental benefits include 50 to 80 per cent less energy; 85 per cent of weight of remanufactured product is from used parts, and there is reduced processing, emissions, waste generation and landfill use.

Thirdly, there are social benefits. She said remanufacture addresses causes of social exclusion by providing employment across the board and more employment for low-skilled labour. She noted that 60% of the labour force in the remanufacture process are semi- or unskilled workers; and remanufacure produces high quality, low priced products for low income earners.

In her presentation, she distinguished remanufacture from the processes of repair and reconditioning.

According to her, in remanufacture the product loses its original identity, and the performance and warranty of the output is greater or equal to that of a new product.

However, in reconditioning, the product retains identity, the performance/warranty fall below new; and when it comes to repair, the product retains identity, while performance/warranty fall below new.

‘Remanufacturing at the heart of circular economy’

There is an increasing shortage of essential raw materials required to manufacture, Dr Ijomah noted.

According to McKinsey Manufacturers survey of 2012, 80% of manufacturing executives see raw materials shortage as key business risk.

She said that 80% of materials used in manufacturing products end up as waste.

Also, the world according to her, has just 45 years of gold supply left; antimony, 30 years; tin, 40 years; and silver, 29 years.

“We need a circular economy to be competitive; to maintain our existing industry and boost productivity; and to develop new internal/external economic sectors.

“Product recovery through remanufacturing is at the heart of the circular economy,” Professor Ijomah noted.

Remanufacture around the world

Major economies such as China and America have identified remanufactuting as enabler for future competitiveness, Professor Ijomah said in her presentation.

“There is a global race to build national capabilities, that is skilled workforce, specialist supply chains and legislative frameworks, to exploit emerging opportunities.

“All major industrial regions (US, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Germany, Scotland) have national Centres of Expertise remanufacturing.

“In China, there is a state policy that strongly supports remanufacture as new development area.

“China has the fastest growing market size said to be about 23 billion pounds in 2020.

“In the EU, the industry is valued at 30 billion pounds, with 70 per cent of the value coming from Germany, the UK, Ireland, France and Italy.

“Remanufacturing in the UK is worth 5.6 billion.”

She added that there is plenty of opportunities for remanufacturing among developing countries.

“Developing nations have abundance of the medium/low skilled labour remanufacturing needs.

There will be reduced expenditure on new products. There will be savings on foreign exchange, creation of indigenous workforce and industry; technology transfer through product knowledge gained via from remanufacturing the product, and enhanced industrialisation.

“Developing countries have potential to exploit the opportunities from remanufacturing and need to do so.”