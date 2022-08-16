Remaining 27 abducted train passengers not released ― Mamu

Kaduna-based publisher and former negotiator of the abducted train passengers, Malam Tukur Mamu has said that the remaining 27 abducted train passengers are still being held by their abductors.

Reacting to the news of their release by Military authorities which has been trending on social media since yesterday (Monday), said in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday that the hostages are still under captivity.

“It is now nearly 5 months after the unfortunate and preventable incidence, their condition is still very bad as many of them are sick, he had said.

According to him, “Though I have disengaged myself from negotiating, anxious family members, pressmen and concerned Nigerians have been calling to confirm the veracity of the news.

“While many others justifiably have been celebrating and even congratulating relatives of the innocent victims.”

Mamu who is also Sheikh Gumi’s spokesman noted that though,” it is news we are all praying earnestly to hear, he lamented that “it is highly irresponsible for peddlers of FAKE NEWS to circulate sensitive contents that are not only unverifiable, untrue but news items that will certainly trigger anxiety and concerned amongst the family members of those that remained in captivity and millions of their well-wishers across the globe.

“The condition of the remaining victims is still very bad, many of them are sick, and the rainy season is affecting them so much.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in securing their release immediately as the situation remains highly unpredictable while the families of those that are still in the bush are incapacitated in whatever way to negotiate the safe release of their loved ones, he declared.”

