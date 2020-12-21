Remain in war mode, Buratai tells army

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has directed troops to always remain in war mode across their area of operations in the Northwest.

He particularly charged military troops on Operation Sahel Sanity and Operation Hadarin Daji to always remain in war mode and at red alert with a view to stopping any banditry and other criminal activities in their areas of operations.

Buratai, who was on operational visit to Nigerian Army Special Super Camp 4 Faskari in Katsina State on Monday, gave the order to both sets of troops saying that would maintain the confidence the people of the Northwest have in the operations carried by the Nigerian Army against banditry.

Earlier, the COAS was briefed on the operational activities, successes and achievements of the troops on Operation Sahel Sanity and Operation Hadarin Daji in the Northwestern part of Nigeria especially in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna States.

General Buratai commended troops for the timely rescue students of Government Secondary School Kankara and their prompt and bold response which resulted in the rescue of 84 Hizburaheem Islamiyya students in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, recently.

