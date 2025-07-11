Remain ambassadors of positive change, Customs CG charges new graduates

The Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, has charged the recently graduated 25 senior officers of customs to remain ambassadors of positive change.

Bashir stated this at the graduation ceremony of the Officers who were trained for one month

Senior Executive Course in Complex Customs Operations, by the Peace Building Development Consult (PBDC) held on Friday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos.

He said they have demonstrated excellence in learning and character, describing them as the future generation of leaders.

The CG noted that the investment in the officers is one worthy of a penny.

This was just as he assured continued partnership with PBDC and NIIA.

“I want to charge you to remain ambassadors of positive change in Customs.

“You have demonstrated excellence in learning and character; We are proud that you are the future generation of leaders.

“The investment in this course for the officers is one worth every penny. Participants must consider themselves lucky.

“We will continue to partner with PBDC, NIIA, as enjoined by the World Customs Organisation,” he said.

In his remarks, the Founder, Peace Building Development Council (PBDC), Kayode Bolaji, explained that the course will enable them to engage emerging senior managers in customs service.

According to him, it will prepare them for complex operations in the areas of leadership, operations, administration, interagency collaboration, international relations and trade.

