Rema, Ruger, Gyakie, others to headline Afro Jam 2025 festival in Japan

In a thrilling move, Afrobeat sensations Rema, Ruger, and Gyakie are set to electrify the Afro Jam Festival in Japan this July. The festival, a vibrant celebration of African, Caribbean, and global sounds, will feature performances by these Nigerian and Ghanaian music stars across multiple cities in Japan.

Rema, known for his energetic live performances, will take the stage in Okinawa on July 20th, Osaka on July 22nd, and Tokyo on July 27th. Ruger, with his unique blend of Afrobeat and dancehall, will mesmerize audiences in Osaka on July 23rd and Tokyo on July 25th. Gyakie, the talented Ghanaian singer, will perform in Okinawa on July 18th, Osaka on July 24th, and Tokyo on July 27th.

The Afro Jam Festival lineup is a diverse and exciting mix of global stars, including Jason Derulo, Shenseea, The Wailers, Saweetie, and South African duo TitoM & Yuppe. This year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and diversity.

The Afro Jam Festival’s commitment to showcasing African and global talent is a testament to the growing popularity of Afrobeat and other international music genres. With Rema, Ruger, and Gyakie leading the charge, this year’s festival is set to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers in Japan and around the world.

