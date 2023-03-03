Popular afrobeat sensation and Mavin music act, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe better known as Ayra starr, has reacted to rumour about her relationship with colleague, Rema.

The Sability crooner described Rema as her brother in Christ, as she debunked rumours that they are dating.

In an interview with Kenya’s Kiss FM published on Thursday, she reacted to the rumours, adding that she had never heard such.

“I don’t know. I haven’t heard that before,” she said, when being questioned about the alleged relationship.

Ayra Starr added, “That’s my brother in Christ o.”