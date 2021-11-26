Rema calls out DJ Neptune on Twitter for releasing song without proper permission

A storm might be brewing between Mavin Records star act, Rema and DJ Neptune, as the former took his Twitter page this morning to call out the DJ for presumably releasing his song without his permission.

Rema on his Twitter Page @heisrema went on a long rant that read:

“With all due respect chief! Dropped my old record without due process?!! I’m not happy at all. @deejayneptune

Don’t violate the codes, can’t drop my song without my notice, can’t even remember the last time we spoke big bro, I pleaded with my manager behind the scenes when y’all tagged me before it dropped, y’all still went ahead! C’mon nau!

This GAME! Don’t ride on my humility, there are some things I can’t be talked out of and number 1 is my ART, if you’re not ok with it then if it’s war it’s WAR. Don J go vex for me, Baba forgive me but this no join at all.

This GAME has slapped me too many times on the cheek, I dey quiet because I get people interest to protect and a family to feed. Abeg I sabi mind my business but make nobody vex me o.

Lastly, TAKE MY SH** Down! I’m finna make new enemies after this, but God big pass INDUSTRY”.

The Mavin singer released this statement after DJ Neptune released their song together titled ‘For You’ on his ‘Greatness 2.0’. album.

Following Rema’s Tweet, Neptune had already tagged him an Instagram post he made on his page @deejayneptune on Monday, announcing the track list for his sophomore album ‘Greatness 2.0’.

The post read, “Ladies & Gents! I present to you the track list to my sophomore album “Greatness 2.0”.

No comment has been made to Rema’s Tweet by either DJ Neptune or Don Jazzy, but so far, fans are loving the song regardless of the drama surrounding the release.

