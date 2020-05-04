Relocation of Almajiris violates interstate movement restriction, says PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has kicked against relocation of Almajiris from one state to another in the North, saying the action is not in alignment with the restriction on interstate movement.

Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said this during its briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Mustapha said: “There has been very noticeable relocation of Almajiris from one state to another up until yesterday. With the ban on interstate movement, the continuation of this exercise will not be in alignment with the guidelines issued.

“The PTF shall engage with the respective state governments on how to achieve their objectives.”

While also emphasizing the need to adhere to the guidelines “more so that preliminary reports indicate that there is observable high level of breaches by the citizenry,” he noted that security forces have assured that the rights of Nigerians will be protected and their lives and property protected.

On the situation in Kano, the PTF boss informed that the teams dispatched from Abuja have continued to work with the state structure and appreciable achievements have been recorded in improving manpower support, deploying appropriate equipment, increased testing capacity and treatment centres.

He added: “Efforts are also on-going to upscale the training of medical personnel in the Kano and neighboring States on the management of infectious diseases and to provide them with PPEs for protection.

“Private hospitals have also been advised to seek accreditation before taking up the management of infectious diseases.

“Our collaboration with the Kano State government still remains focused on strengthening their existing structures, especially for sustainability.

“The results coming out from the state is a comforting indication that efforts put in place, which are being strengthened, would yield expected results.”