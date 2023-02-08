The veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokor, aka Mama G, has told her colleagues that they do not need to relocate to Abuja or Lagos to become a star in the movie industry.

Ozokwor stated this during a candle procession night in honour of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder, Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Madam Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, on Tuesday night in Enugu.

The movie star noted that many actors and actresses started their careers in Enugu but relocated to Abuja and Lagos the moment they became stars and forgot their roots.

“But for me, I said I am going to stay in Enugu, inside village and when I go to Lagos, I tell them I am a village woman.

“I stay at Ngwo in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu and God has shown me that you can become a star from anywhere.

“You don’t need to be in Lagos or Abuja,” Ozokwor said.

Advising her colleague further, Ozokwor said, “If you are good enough, they will call you even from America.”

She added that she had received Member Federal Republic award, Centenary Award given once in every 100 years.

“I did not even know who put my name there, so you can be picked from anywhere.

“That is the statement I wanted to make in this industry but I am happy that I am saying it today,” she said.

(NAN)





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Fight Over Buhari’s Visit To Kano

THE leading political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), traded blames, on Monday over the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano…

Presidential Candidates Will Tell Workers Their Plans For Fuel Subsidy —NLC President

After 35 years in various leadership positions in trade union service, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, will finish his eight-year tenure on February 8, 2023, as the Congress elects a new president that will pilot its affairs. As part of his preparation to hand over NLC leadership to the next president…

Ojuelegba Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu Orders Speed Trial Of Truck Owner, Driver

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the container accident, which occurred on Sunday at Ojuelegba area of the state, killing nine people, saying that the driver of the truck and the owner, who were currently in police custody, must be prosecuted…

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to light up Copa del Rey in semifinal clash

Real Madrid will get a chance for revenge against Barcelona when the Spanish teams meet in the Copa del Rey semifinals. The rivals were paired together in Monday’s draw, which also set up a semifinal match between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna…

FLAT OUT: Tinubu And The Ways Of The Wasp

There are two insects in Yoruba cosmology that are similar. But they are very distinct. One is oyin (bee). The other is agbon (wasp). Both equally sting in their unique ways. Oyin, for instance, is less aggressive and stings only when it is threatened…

EDITORIAL: Police Invasion Of UNIZIK Private Hostel

LAST week, there was apprehension and outrage among the students’ community of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, as policemen attached to the Special Anti-Cult Unit of the Anambra State Police Command reportedly broke into Prince Godwin Lodge…