Relocate Ota Toll-Gate motorpark, market, FRSC tells Ogun govt

The Sango-Ota Unit of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday appealed to Ogun Government to relocate motor park and the market at Toll-Gate axis to reduce incessant road accidents in the area.

The Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Akeem Ganiya, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

Ganiya said that the relocation of the park and the market became necessary because of the defectiveness and steepness of the road from Lagos, Sango-Ota and Ilo-Awera axis.

He said that the government should provide an urgent palliative measure to stem the continuous loss of lives and property on the road.

According to him, most casualties of auto crashes at the toll gate axis are motorcycle riders and passersby.

ALSO READ: FRSC rescues pregnant woman in labour pains

“The temporarily motor parks and the market at the Ota Toll-Gate axis should be relocated.

“Even, if there will be accidents, the impact will be minimal,” he said.

The unit Commander reiterated the corps’ commitment to continue to collaborate with other sister agencies to save lives and property on the roads.

NAN reports that on May 14, a truck lost control at the toll gate due to brake failure and killed two persons and injured seven.

Also, on May 21, two people died and six injured as a result of brake failure from an articulate trailer, while on May 23, a trailer had a brake failure and two persons were killed and one injured.

UK COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 36,675 After Another 282 Patients Die

Another 282 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,675, British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on Saturday. The figures include COVID-19 related deaths in all settings such as hospitals, care homes and the… Read full story

Develop Creative Industry For Stronger Economy, Chinese Envoy Advises FG

A Chinese envoy to Nigeria, Mr Li Xuda, told the Federal Government on Saturday to focus more on developing the creative industry to fortify Nigeria’s economy. Tribune Online reports that Xuda who is the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China gave the advice at a zoom meeting… Read full story

Amaechi’s Theory Of Nigerian Politicians And Their Monkeys

AWAY from the ravages of COVID-19 and the dispiriting news of multiple infections and rising deaths, the interview granted by Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to the Punch newspaper made an interesting reading. In the interview, Amaechi revealed a lot about himself, the nature of Nigerian politics… Read full story

Two Young Men Arrested By Amotekun For Allegedly Stealing Five Female Panties In Osun

Two men who specialised in stealing female panties for ritual purposes in Osun State were on Saturday, May 23, arrested after they were found with five female panties. The two men were arrested at the Kajola Ajaba community in the Ila Orangun area of the state by the newly-created security network in the state… FRSC FRSC FRSC FRSCRead full story

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia To Quarantine Banknotes, Coins Up To 20 Days

Saudi Arabia will quarantine banknotes and coins it receives from local and foreign sources for a period of 14 to 20 days as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE