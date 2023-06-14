The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to liaise with the relevant agencies of the Federal Government to ensure the immediate relocation of Nigerians from the most flood-prone areas for safety.

It also urged NEMA to encourage the Federal Government to stockpile sufficient quantities of temporary shelter materials, food and nutrition items, and medicine to support people in flood-prone areas.

The House, in addition, invited the Director-General of NEMA and other agencies of the Federal Government to brief the Parliament on the measures in place to mitigate flood disasters and manage the socio-economic impact on the citizens resident in the flood-prone areas.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on: “Need to Commence Active Measures to Mitigate the Probable Devastation of a Severe Flood Season and Prepare Palliative Intervention to Prevent the Worst Socio-Economic Consequences for Nigerians in the Affected Areas” moved by Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos).

In adopting an amendment to the motion, the House called for the implementation of the Presidential Committee on Management of Floods and Disasters in Nigeria.

While moving the motion, Gbajabiamila noted that a large portion of the country from North to South, East to West is prone to annual destructive flooding incidents, which recurring events have, in recent years, increased significantly in severity and the extent of the devastation of lives and property.

According to him, “Also notes that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) in January this year released the seasonal climate prediction with a forecast of early onset of rain across the country and heavy rains throughout the season, the prediction of an early rainy season has already come to pass, there is every reason to expect the forecast of a heavy rainy season will also come to fruition.

“Concerned that the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook prepared by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency shows that 178 (One Hundred and Seventy-Eight) Local Government Areas in 32 (thirty-two) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory fall within the highly probable flood risk areas;

“Aware that Nigeria is yet to recover from the 2022 flood, which affected more than 4 million Nigerians, displaced over two million people, caused the death of six hundred and sixty-five (665) people, damaged about three hundred and fifty-five thousand nine hundred and eighty-six (355,986) houses and homesteads, and destroyed an estimated total of nine hundred and forty-four thousand, nine hundred and eighty-nine thousand (944,989) hectares of farmland;

“Also aware that the experience of the 2022 flood caused the Federal Government of Nigeria to constitute a Presidential Committee to develop a comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria, the Action Plan proposes structural and non-structural measures, land and water management systems, and better coordination amongst stakeholders across the Federal and State Governments to ensure effective flood management in Nigeria,” he stated.

He noted that with sufficient preparation and collaboration between the Federal and State Governments, the country can mitigate the loss of life and the socio-economic hardships caused by these recurring flooding events.





“Cognizant of the need for the Federal Government and the State Governments to commence active measures to mitigate the probable devastation of a Severe Flood Season and prepare palliative and intervention measures to prevent the worst Socio-economic consequences for Nigerians in the affected areas.”

Adopting the motion, the House encouraged communication between the Federal Government and State Governments to ensure effective collaboration to prevent the worst outcomes in flood-prone areas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…