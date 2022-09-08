Reload Multivitamin emerges as best value for money multivitamin

IT was a night of glamour as brands were rewarded for the first time by Consumers through voting for brands considered to have provided a degree of expected value.

Reload Multivitamin from the stable of Reload Brands LLC (RBL) was one of the brands to emerge within the multivitamin category as a brand of value based on the consumer vote on the website.

Customers were encouraged to voice their pleasure or dissatisfaction with brand performances based on brand claims for three months between April 1 and June 30 in 2022, and reload was duly chosen as a brand of value within its category as a result.

Chief Executive of Kandaval Communications, Tony Obot, speaking during the award ceremony stated “the leading multivitamin brand had won the category with around 81% of the votes cast, making it the best value for money brand for the coming year 2022”.

Director of Sales and Marketing at Reload Brands LLC, Pharm. Jude Elue declared “We are thrilled with the result of the vote that was not influenced by anyone or anything except the influence of the consumers’ experience, and therefore it is a credible statement we will take to the market.”

While stating that the multivitamin range of products was to contribute to the Nigerian health sector, Bryan Hunsaker, President of Reload Brands LLC, U.S.A. stated that the product will also fill the nutritional gaps found across all age groups given that its range was designed to suit their nutritional needs for different age groups.

Earlier, Director-General of the National Food Drug Administration Control Agency (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye in her goodwill message, commended Consumers Value Broadcasting Limited for winning the inaugural award and urged further improvement in order to reach new heights.





According to her, the award’s theme is appropriate and pertinent as a proactive strategy to mobilize mass public awareness of their right as consumers being a regulatory body that fosters consumer confidence by ensuring that the products it regulates are of high quality, secure, and healthy.

According to Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the consumer value awards will address certain misdemeanours in the marketplace as well as spark people’s interest in demanding the kind of quality they are entitled to in the marketplace.

Whilst welcoming guests to the event, Chief Adedayo Ojo, Chairman of Consumers Value Broadcasting said in Nigeria’s business environment, consumers are already inundated with almost too much hype, publicity and promotions, some of which are not approved by the regulatory authorities, as such the awards mission to provide the required guiding light and deliver value that will make brands, products and services more accountable to consumers.