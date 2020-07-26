Religious leaders are condoning irresponsibility, sin —Cleric

The founder and General Overseer of Holy Trinity Authority Prophetic Church, Prophet James Omitade, has hit out at leaders of the three major religions in Nigeria, saying they were condoning sin and impunity which he said had kept the country underdeveloped and backward.

Prophet Omitade told Tribune Churchnews in an interview that religion should be used to suppress the various forms of decadence in the Nigerian society but regretted that rather than do this, “religious leaders are condoning sin and evil to the detriment of the their followers and the country at large.”

Omitade said it was saddening that Christian, Islamic and traditional religious leaders were not helping the country, contending that by not telling their followers the truth, they were not doing the country and such followers any good.

He said: “Religion should be the mirror of truthfulness in the society. The three major religions in the country should be the moral guide for their adherents but they are now, sadly, condoning sin and unrighteousness. When you scold one erring follower, he will go to another place where his excesses would be condoned. When you tell Christians the truth, they would go to another church where they would be tolerated and celebrated.”

He lamented that this has been the bane of both spiritual and physical development of the country and its citizenry, saying “Christian leaders especially should rise above decadence and use Christianity to suppress corruption and enhance spiritual and physical growth. But it is a pity that they are condoning it.”

He cited the instance of the closure of churches due to the coronavirus outbreak, noting that “Christians can now see that with the closure of churches, witches and wizards for whom they were cajoled to mountains, forests, hills and valleys have not consumed them. Christians can see now that only Jesus Christ can save and He should be the fulcrum of our faith.”

Omitade held that many religious leaders in the country had killed more people through their evil and selfish activities than Covid-19 virus or other natural phenomena.

He said “Our society is far becoming a den of lions where the weak are daily crushed with ignominy. The strong watch because of the war of survival of the fittest our land is facing. Though, everyone believes in God, a natural resignation to religion, but the handlers of the religion practices have transmogrified to unimaginable monsters.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE