A religious group, the Brotherhood of Cross and Stars (BCS), has urged Nigerians to remain united in the face of the prevailing economic and political challenges the country is currently experiencing.

This call came during the inaugural Abuja Evangelical Outreach 2024 organized by the BCS for its members in Abuja over the weekend, marked by a peace march from Eagles Square to Unity Fountain in Maitama.

Several members of the movement who spoke to journalists emphasized the significance of the march, urging Nigerians to set aside selfish interests and work towards national unity.

According to spokesperson Amah Williams, the purpose of the march was to promote peace and foster ethnic cohesion and religious tolerance among Nigerians, aiming for a country that all can be proud of.

“This is the time for all Nigerians to come together in unity, as that is the only way we can prosper and progress as a people in this country. It is also important to note that before anything can manifest physically, it must first be consolidated spiritually.

What you have witnessed today may seem insignificant to some, but before God, this marks the foundation of Nigeria’s unity. Going forward, watch what will unfold in the next two to three years.

“You will see Nigerians speaking more about unity and taking actions that unite us, rather than actions that divide us and bring problems to our country.

So, the spiritual foundation has been laid, and soon, the physical manifestation will follow,” Williams told Tribune Online.

Julius Nyananyo, Director of Protocol, emphasized the importance of brotherhood and loving one another.

“We thank God for what we have experienced here today. If you were present at the inter-religious conference on Thursday, you witnessed a dialogue among all faiths.

The essence of brotherhood is unity, which is fundamental. As remembered in scripture, Christ gave us two laws: to love God with our hearts and souls, and to love our neighbors as ourselves.

“BCS is reinforcing this law because if we love one another, we can avoid the crises we face today. There will be peace, sustainable growth, and development free from segregation and ethnic biases.

In essence, this is the spiritual reason for our gathering here. As the nation’s capital, this Fountain of Unity symbolizes Nigeria’s unity as a whole.”

Military officer Colonel Moses Perekeme Bokeyerinbrabo, also serving as the director of security, stressed that the event highlighted the need for sustainable peace and love among Nigerians.

“We can only achieve this by avoiding factors that divide us and focusing on those that unite us. As our Father said in Asaba, Delta State in 2019, Nigeria must return to its original National Anthem as it promotes peace, justice, and equity. The anthem emphasizes brotherhood and unity in the phrase ‘In Brotherhood We Stand.’

“Unfortunately, today, our Armed Forces are still striving to maintain peace within the nation, despite having kept peace in other nations like Sierra Leone and Liberia.

They say charity begins at home, and it must start here. We must ensure sustainable peace in our land and demonstrate love for one another,” he concluded.