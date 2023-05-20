A talented music star, in the North, Peter Chapola Emmanuel popularly known as Zacboy has observed that religion and culture had hindered music development in the North.

The music star whose parents hail from Adamawa and Kaduna states respectively also gave an insight into the state of the industry in the region.

Speaking during his unveiling ceremony held at Kenfeli Hotel, Barnawa, Kaduna at the weekend noted that northern moneybags don’t support or invest in Western music.

Zacboy who was fielding questions from newsmen explained that unlike in the southern part of the country where you have many successful musicians in the north, you can hardly have one.

To this end, he observed that culture, tradition and religious beliefs more or less hinder the development of music in the region.

“Many people in the region, don’t see the industry (music) as a profession that unites but sees music as for unserious people.

But he insisted that music connects people, saying that,”⁵he is not only going to break the jinx but will reach out to the people of the region through his music.

Earlier, Zacboy Entertainment’s logistics and Artist Manager Mr. Don Oliver who first introduced the young musician described him as a talented young musician who is ready to cut a niche for himself.

“We discovered him at the age of seven at a Church and at ten years the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Ighodalo Ehizogie decided to support him.

The CEO, Ighodalo Ehizogie said, “I discover him and see that he can do great things than every other musician in Nigeria. Even if we spend hundreds of million naira to produce music we don’t mine, I know of others who spent much more than that and yet could not succeed because they didn’t get it right.

A board member, Monday B. Agada also said “I have been in music for a long while. I’ve had contact with a lot of musicians. We’ve used this medium to bring up a lot of artists. We’re ready to support him. And connect him with the real people that will help his music grow.





