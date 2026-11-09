Relief as FG clears stranded power equipment at ports to improve power supply

Relief may be on the horizon for electricity consumers as the Federal Government begins clearing hundreds of containers of power equipment stranded at Nigerian ports with the aim of deploying them to critical electricity infrastructure projects.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, who was acting on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, said the Federal Government has secured the release of the first 44 containers from Apapa Port, Lagos out of more than 300 containers of electrical equipment awaiting clearance.

While stating that the first 44 containers were released from the ENL Terminal and another 54 from the APMT and Sun & Moon Terminals, bringing the total to 98 of over 300 containers held, the minister said the equipment which includes high-capacity transformers, cables and switchgear, was procured to expand the transmission network and relieve overloaded substations.

Tegbe said the President has directed the Ministry to collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigerian Ports Authority to resolve longstanding administrative and financial bottlenecks responsible for the delays including the reconciliation of outstanding port charges.

According to the minister, technical experts would assess the recovered equipment to determine its condition and suitability for deployment, with serviceable assets integrated into ongoing power projects while unserviceable items would be appropriately disposed of.

He said: “The release of the first 44 containers represents significant progress in our determination to recover critical power assets and accelerate infrastructure development.”

The development was as a result of earlier recovery efforts by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), under the leadership of Engineer Jennifer Adighije, which reportedly retrieved 110 abandoned containers and 216 packages, saving over ₦30 billion and facilitating the recovery of turbines associated with approximately 470 megawatts of generation capacity.

The latest intervention underscores the Tinubu administration’s commitment to unlocking stranded public investments, strengthening electricity infrastructure, and addressing bottlenecks affecting power delivery nationwide.