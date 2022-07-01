Release Ukpo’s biodata to Ekweremadu, wife ― Court orders Immigration, others

By Sunday Ejike – Abuja
Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Identify Management Commission (NIMC) and some banks to release the biodata information of David Ukpo to the detained former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice.

The Judge, in a ruling after listening to the counsel of Ekweremadu and his wife, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN). Ekweremadu and his wife had in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/984/2022 urged the court to among other reliefs, order the defendants to supply them with the Certified True Copies (CTC) of David Ukpo’s biodata information in their care to aid their defence in their trial before a United Kingdom Magistrates’ Court, where they are accused of plotting to harvest Ukpo’s organ (kidney).

Other defendants in the suit are, the Comptroller General (C-G), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS); Stanbic-IBTC Bank; United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) Plc.

At the mention of the case, on Friday, Awomolo said all the defendants were served, only the UBA was represented by a lawyer among all the defendants.

When asked by the judge if his client was served, UBA’s lawyer, G. O. Maduka acknowledged service and added that, after going through the plaintiffs’ motion on notice, he felt there was no need to react.

Awomolo proceeded to move the motion and drew the court’s attention to letters written by some of the defendants, indicating that they would not honour the plaintiffs’ request for information on Ukpo until there was a court order to that effect.

Justice Ekwo, in his ruling, said he was satisfied that the defendants had been served with the relevant court documents and added that by the averments in the application by Ekweremadu and his wife, he was satisfied that their prayers were out to be granted.

