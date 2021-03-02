Release of Jangebe school girls: No ransom was paid ― Zamfara governor

Following the release of the abducted female students of Government Girls Secondary School (GSS) Jangebe, Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawalle has declared that no ransom was paid.

The released students according to on the spot headcount were 279 female students, not 317 as reported.

They arrived in Gusau around 4 am today (Tuesday) and were received by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the first lady Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle and heads of security agencies in the state.

The governor who expressed happiness over the release of the schoolgirls said they were unconditionally released and no ransom was paid.