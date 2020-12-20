Release of 344 Katsina school students, unprecedented feat ― JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has said the release of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State was an unprecedented feat that is worthy of commendation by all.

In a statement issued by the Secretary-General of JNI, Dr Khalid Abubakar on Sunday, JNI congratulated the Federal, Katsina and Zamfara State Governments, as well as all the security agencies involved in the swift rescue operation of the GSSS Kankara students (Boys) abducted on Friday, December 11, 2020.

It noted further that the release of the students was “indeed an unprecedented feat that is worthy of commendation by all, particularly well-meaning citizens.

“We, therefore send our unreserved commendation to the government, security agencies and all those who worked ceaselessly behind the scene to secure the release of the students.

“Efforts like these will definitely contribute immensely in restoring the confidence of the citizenry in the government, seeing that it is practically and genuinely disturbed and involved in ameliorating their problems, especially that of insecurity which is bedevilling the nation. Indeed, this effort deserves our reverence.

“We equally felicitate with the parents, guardians, friends and relatives of the rescued students (boys) at this moment of happiness. Indeed, they have been through traumatic experiences, but as the Quran asserts; with every difficulty, there is a moment of relief.

“Nevertheless, the federal government is strongly implored to engage Ulama’ with expertise in trauma management, and psycho-social therapists, in stabilizing the rescued students, as well as their respective parents/guardians.

“We further call on the Federal and State Governments and the security agencies to take this success as the beginning of the end of all insecurity challenges bedevilling the country, thus, an urgent synergy between and within the security agencies, and apparatuses needs to be enhanced, as this is the right time to charge head-on against the bandits and insurgents through successive persistent attacks on their identified enclaves.

“The general public should continue to support the various tiers of government and the security agencies by providing credible intelligence, as we must all be patriotic in divulging relevant information on any suspicious individual, group(s) and/or activities in or around our environs, so as to tackle any perceived security threats.

“It should be understood that the failure of the government in this regard will spell doom for all of us; hence, we must all get involved to emancipate our respective communities.

“It is in this respect that we strongly recommend the constitution of a committee of eminent security experts by the 19 Northern Governors’ Forum (particularly retired uniformed men, who are seasoned and credible) – three persons from each state of the 19 northern states, so as to quarterly study and review security situations, as well as proffer realistic solutions for the region.

“Hence, governors seem not to be the actual Chief Security Officers of their respective states. More so, each of the governors should cater for their respective nominees’ logistics and the nominees are to work with their respective state governments with clear mandates.

The JNI further reiterates its several calls on imams to continue with the Qunutun Nawaazil as directed earlier, while other Ulama’ should also continue with prayers in their various Majaalis (study circles) for Allah (SWT) to bring an end to these insecurity challenges threatening all facets of our existence.

“We should all turn back to Allah, the Most High in repentance, righteousness, piousness, remorsefulness, sincerity and bashfulness.

“As a matter of fact, corruption is the bane of Nigeria’s present predicaments, hence we must all shun it and pray to Almighty Allah to continue to guide the government towards what is good for all, strengthen our security agencies and preserve us all upon goodness, just as we pray for the success of the Nigerian gallant men and women on battlefields.”

