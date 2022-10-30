Release my s3x tape if you have it, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter dares blogger

Fast-emerging social media influencer Priscilla Ojo, daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo has dared anyone who has her s3x tape to release it rather than using it to blackmail her.

A few seconds video had surfaced on social media platforms as a blogger claimed that Priscilla was the one in the video and threatened to release the full s3x tape.

But in a swift and daring reaction to the threat, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter insisted that the alleged s3x tape has nothing to do with her, daring the blogger who claimed to be in possession to release it.

She took to her Snapchat page to dare the accuser, saying he or she should bring out strong and undeniable evidence to back the claim, adding that she has a large birthmark on her legs which was not revealed in the video.

“So I heard a blog has my s3x tape, why don’t you show my face? Show my face in the s3x tape and let’s see.

“Secondly, I have a birthmark at the back of my legs. A very big birthmark, so try again”, she added.