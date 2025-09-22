Relax tax reform implementation on Nigerians, Islamic cleric tells FG

A member of the Board of Trustees of Here and Hereafter Foundation, Imam Abdulrahman Ahmad, has called on the Federal Government to relax the aggressive manner in which its Tax Reforms are currently being implemented at the detriments of the people they are meant to serve.

Imam Ahmad gave this counsel during the 2025 Scholars and Widows Award, organised by the Foundation for widows and orphans, held at the Alausa Secretariat Mosque, Ikeja, saying that there was no record of any economy in the world that was fully developed with money collected from taxes.

He noted that several collections from taxes were becoming too much and burdens to the people, adding that survival was becoming so hard now in the country especially when the head of the family was no more alive.

Ahmad, however, commended the resilience of women who had to cope with heavy burdens of sustaining the family, saying that time like this deserved that people should rally round and support one another to survive and live a good life.

“Things are getting tougher. Lesser money in circulation unlike before and every other essential of lives becomes very challenging. Majority don’t have enough to sustain themselves especially the essential needs,” he said.

The Muslim cleric, while noting that Allah instructed in the Holy Quran that human beings would be tested, explained that certain events would happen that would remind one of his or her existence on earth, adding: “Only those who are faithful and just with their beliefs and worship Allah will be saved from any turbulence.”

Imam Ahmad pointedly declared that money would not save anyone from death or punishment of the grave except those who spent their wealth in support of those deprived and the needy in the society.

This was just as he observed that those who embezzled public funds did so out of the fear of poverty, and that those who denied others their rights did so too out of fear of hunger, noting that reduction in life expectancy of Nigerians, according to Bureau of Statistics, was due to multifaceted challenges confronting the citizens.

The cleric insisted that “the rich also cry because they don’t feel secured any longer due to the current happenings around them.”

In his advice to the scholars, who benefitted from the financial support, Ahmad assured them that anyone who finished with First Class honors would be rewarded with job opportunity, saying that those who performed poorly may no longer enjoy the benefit.

