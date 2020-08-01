Rekindle love through couple’s photo shoot

I observe that in recent times, a lot of married couples are engaged in couple’s photo shoot. I have also seen this trend on Facebook. I never gave a thought to it until two weeks ago after my 50th birthday celebration. In preparation for the occasion, my children decided we should go for a family photo shoot. I never imagined what I got at the photo shoot. We did not just take pictures of the family, but we also had a couple photo shoot. My husband and I took a few pictures and when we were done, I couldn’t believe what followed. I started feeling loved more than ever before. Since then, my husband and I have been grinning from ear to ear. We set our handsets’ wallpaper pictures up with some of the pictures, and this act of photo shoot has brought back old memories of our courtship days.

While pondering on this, I discovered that our love has been rekindled. I then concluded that there must be something about the act of couple’s photo shoot that has suddenly turned my husband and I into new love birds. I cannot thank my children enough for spareheading the effort that culminated into this new discovery about happy married life. I then decided to share this with married couples on all platforms I am involved with. I think it is a good idea to have a time when a couple should go out and have a photo shoot. It can be done as part of a couple’s weekend getaway, or as time permits.

Benefits of couples’photo shoot

* Love is rekindled. With my experience, I am so sure that it is a way of falling in love over and over again with one’s spouse. You cannot understand what I feel until you experience it. I take time to look at the pictures, and each time there is an excitment in me. It’s like I am going through those courtship days, when everything is about two of us.( my hubby and I). We have been married for over 24years, but it is like we are just starting life together in the marriage. Love is amazing once again. I thank God for this discovery.

* Marital stress is relieved. You photo shoot your sorrows away. Photo shoot helps couples to take their minds away from those challenging issues in marriages. It is an opportunity to have a moment of joy together as you hold and cuddle yourselves in the act of the photo shoot. A couple should avail themselves such a respite from the hurly burly of marital life.

* Creates excitement and fun for the couple. A lot of stress married couples go through is traceable to lack of fun and excitement. We allow challenges of family responsibility to take the shine off our relationship. We often forget that life must go on despite the challenges of life,( I wrote about this in my book, KEEPING YOUR JOY, DESPITE THE CHALLENGES) of which family responsibility is one. I tell you, my husband and I are having great fun at this moment, and the spark came from the photo shoot experience.

* It is a good make up act for married couples who want to get back together again as one. When we quarrel or fight in the marriage, and there is a decision to stage a come back to the days of the begining of the love that brought us together, a photo shoot is not a bad idea. It helps the process of getting back together. It rekindles that love of the early days. Remember,it is a fact that no matter how a love relationship ends, the beginning is always sweet and full of joy. Photo shoot helps to bring back those fun filled days, and thus fast tracking the healing process for the marriage.

* Energizes love commitment. It’s amazing how much energy I derive from the pictures honey and I took prior to my 50th birthday celebration. Each time I look at it, I tell myself I want and love what I am seeing: joy, love, fulfilment and the like. I am fully persuaded to go all out, more than ever before, to work for what I am seeing. The pictures tell me that “our lives together will be a poem, a song, a monument to love and a memorial to the Holy Spirit, who brought us together”. Whao! I cannot not wait to see all these play out for honey and I. I am motivated more than ever before and I find great joy at it.

The reality of the photo shoot is that it is not expensive at all. The cost is relative to the taste of each couple. You can always get something to suit your needs. But, the cost is nothing compared to the benefits of the act. I strongly recommend that married couples should make this a part of the marriage, especially if what we desire is a great marriage.

If your marriage has been going through a low moment, rekindle it with a photo shoot: find a photo studio, or a serene environment, and shoot yourselves to a high altitude of love, and your marriage will experience a great lift. I am waiting for your testimony.

The Eid El filtri celebration provides a photo shoot opportunity for our married Muslim faithfuls. Take yourselves out and have fun. Even if you have more than one wife, take them out for a photo shoot; spread your arms around them to reveal your conquest. You don’t have to wait to be in the Senate chamber( pardon my little mischief), before you showcase your conquest. Now is a good time. Wishing all our friends and family,as well as readers, happy celebration.

