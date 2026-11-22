…commits rivers rainbow coalition campaigns to God
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has said that denying President Bola Tinubu a second term would amount to abandoning and undermining the positive effects of the various economic reforms and other policies his administration has started to implement.
Wike argued that although the removal of fuel subsidy came with initial difficulties, it will be in best interest of Nigeria and its people for the President to complete the foundation he has laid for the country’s recovery and prosperity.
He spoke on Sunday during a Thanksgiving and dedication service at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumueprikom, his hometown in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, where the Rainbow Coalition Campaign Council was dedicated ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Wike, who said the campaigns would begin on November 23, described Tinubu as a courageous leader who took difficult decisions to prevent Nigeria from collapsing.
He said, “This country was on the verge of collapse. On the verge of collapse. But by the grace of God, He gave us somebody who is courageous.”
The Minister cited the relative stability in the university system, saying lecturers’ strikes over unpaid entitlements, which previously disrupted academic calendars, are no longer a recurring problem under the Tinubu administration.
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He also recalled the difficulties pensioners faced in securing their payments, arguing that the President’s decisions were necessary to address the country’s challenges.
Wike described the removal of fuel subsidy as one of such difficult decisions, acknowledging that it came with some disadvantages but insisting that the challenges were temporary.
He said, “Now, in doing that, there must be some disadvantages. And that’s why they say these disadvantages will be temporarily seen. As he has laid his foundation, now it’s time for prosperity. If we don’t re-elect him, then it will be difficult to stabilise what he has done.”
The Minister called on Christians, Muslims and traditional worshippers to support the re-election bid, insisting that the campaign would not discriminate on religious grounds.
He said, “I am not a native doctor but I need their votes now. I need everybody’s votes because I know they are registered voters.”
Wike added, “The Muslims, I need their votes too. The Christians like you, we need your votes.”
Wike also defended the Tinubu administration against claims of religious imbalance in its appointments, claiming that Christians were benefiting more from the government than under previous administrations.
He said, “Since Nigeria was created, we have never had the kind of appointments that are going on in this country now.”
He further urged the congregation to participate actively in the forthcoming elections, warning that those who refuse to vote would have to live with the consequences of decisions made by others.
He said, “If you don’t participate, and you have a bad leader, it will also affect you.”
On the Rivers State governorship race, he urged the people to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, describing him as a son of the soil.
Speaking further, the Minister said the dedication of the campaign council was in keeping with their tradition of committing political campaigns to God before setting out, expressing confidence that the exercise would be peaceful.
He said, “Just as we have never had crisis before, I believe we will also not have crisis in this period.
The Minister said he would continue to support the church.
As part of his support for the church, Wike announced, on behalf of the Rainbow Coalition, his friends and associates, a donation of N100 million.
He described the donation as their way of encouraging the church, urging religious leaders to also support them through prayers and the congregation through their votes.
Members of the Rainbow Coalition, including the APC governorship candidate, Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and other political leaders, were present at the service.
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