…commits rivers rainbow coalition campaigns to God

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has said that denying President Bola Tinubu a second term would amount to abandoning and undermining the positive effects of the various economic reforms and other policies his administration has started to implement.



Wike argued that although the removal of fuel subsidy came with initial difficulties, it will be in best interest of Nigeria and its people for the President to complete the foundation he has laid for the country’s recovery and prosperity.



He spoke on Sunday during a Thanksgiving and dedication service at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumueprikom, his hometown in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, where the Rainbow Coalition Campaign Council was dedicated ahead of the 2027 general elections.



Wike, who said the campaigns would begin on November 23, described Tinubu as a courageous leader who took difficult decisions to prevent Nigeria from collapsing.



He said, “This country was on the verge of collapse. On the verge of collapse. But by the grace of God, He gave us somebody who is courageous.”



The Minister cited the relative stability in the university system, saying lecturers’ strikes over unpaid entitlements, which previously disrupted academic calendars, are no longer a recurring problem under the Tinubu administration.