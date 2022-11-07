Reject presidential candidate who addresses you by proxy, Okupe tells Nigerians

Director General of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe has called on Nigerians to wise up and reject all presidential candidates who would continue to speak to them through proxies.

Okupe who addressed the press at the Obi-Datti presidential campaign office in Abuja said that it was an outright disrespect for the presidential candidate of any party to disregard the yearnings of Nigerians to hear them and assess them for the top job.

He said the 2023 election would be a clear departure from the past where presidential candidates after winning would say that they did not say what was promised by their party to the public hence they cannot be held liable for such promises.

According to him: “If those who are yet to be installed in office demonstrate such flagrant contempt for the people they seek to lead, how worse will it be for the citizens, to ever hope to get their attention, if they ever get elected.

“We firmly and irrevocably call on the Nigerian people, in entirety, to reject any presidential candidate that habitually and deceptively treats the rights of the people to hear directly from him, with disrespect, dishonour and ignominy.”

He said the Obi-Datti organization would henceforth refuse its presidential candidate to join any other rival party at any debate that was not going to feature equals of another party.

“Let us make it clear today, that these recurring acts will no longer be acceptable to the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation.

“While our Candidates Mr Peter Obi and our Vice Presidential Candidate Dr Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, are prepared at all times to engage other candidates, and the Nigerian people, in any duly scheduled debates, Townhall meetings and any other appearances as designated and scheduled.

“This election season, they will only be prepared to mount the podium, with their peers in this presidential race, and not with any surrogates or diversionary delegated representation.

“This stand is taken with the utmost respect for the rights and desires of Nigerians to full and direct information, and first-hand responses and presentations, necessary for the best assessment of worthiness, capacity, capability, competence, character, integrity and disposition, as required to make the right choice in these coming elections.

The Nigerian electorate should be more circumspect and watch the attitude and the behavioural patterns of those who aspire to lead them, Okupe stated.

