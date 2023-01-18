Reject APC for reneging in its 21 promises to Nigerians — Delta PDP

The APC-led Federal Government has been accused of reneging on its 21 promises to Nigerians when it came to power in 2015.

This, the People Democratic party campaign council in Delta state said, has led to the division of Nigerians rather than uniting them in addition to the biting poverty afflicting the people.

Director of Campaigns in the council, RT honourable Funkekeme Solomon who disclosed this at a press conference in Asaba on Wednesday listed the promises to include reduction of fuel pump price to N45 per litre, provision of free education at all levels, payment of N5,000 each to 25 million jobless Nigerians each month., generation of 40,000 megawatts of electricity and stabilize global oil price at $100 per barrel.

Others the director continued, include placing every graduate on allowances after their youth service until they find employment, crushing Boko Haram and ending insurgency within one year in office, wiping out corruption in the first years f the administration and making the nation’s refineries to work at 100% fullest capacity and that no Nigerian will travel abroad for medical treatment amongst others.

Solomon lamented that the APC government failed to fulfil the promises and as such should stop deceiving the electorates as the hope to rescue Nigeria lies in PDP.





According to him, the state and indeed Nigerians should reject APC for plunging the country and its citizens into severe hardship from which the country needs to be rescued, reset, and rebuilt from the ashes of the party’s misrule.

“APC has deceived Nigerians enough with its maladministration of the country in all areas. Therefore, Nigerians have rejected as unthoughtful the decision to field “Alhaji” Bola Tinubu, whose physical ability and mental state of mind are in question; the one on whose neck hangs the yoke of unanswered questions about his age, parentage, State of origin .”

He said the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar has truly illustrated the model example of the President that Nigeria needs as he is detribalized, cosmopolitan, a unifying figure, a successful businessman, and a pan-Nigerian.

” As former Vice-President, his management of the economy was exceptionally good, far better than what is currently experienced under this crushing APC-led Federal Government and Nigerians stand to gain from his wealth of experience.

” Of course, as his running mate, Governor Okowa also possesses the requisite knowledge and experience to help him with the task of building the Nigeria of our dreams.

The campaign director urged the people of the state to also vote massively for the governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Francis Oborevwori whom he described as a grassroots politician added that the party about two months ago successfully visited all 270 Wards as well as taking the campaign to 23 of the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.