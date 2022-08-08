Reject APC candidates in all elective offices, ex-APC Bauchi guber aspirant urges voters 

Nigerians have been urged by a former governorship assistant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Faruk Mustapha to reject the ruling APC) in the 2023 General elections because the party has nothing to offer having failed the people in its two terms of governance of the country.

The call was made while speaking to his supporters on Sunday in Azare, headquarters of the Northern Senatorial zone of Bauchi State.

Farouk Mustapha who dumped the APC soon after he lost the gubernatorial primaries pleaded with the people of the state to reject all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections in the county.

Faruk Mustapha who recently joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State was speaking at a political event in the area organized by the Chief Protocol Officer to be the State Governor, Umar Hassan.

The former gubernatorial aspirant regretted joining APC in the past, saying that “the party has nothing good to offer to Nigerians and therefore must be voted out of power in the next year’s general elections”.

He, therefore, declared his support for the reelection bid of Bala Mohammed and promised to support and work with all the stakeholders of the PDP in the state and Bauchi North in particular for the victory of the Governor and other candidates of the party in the polls.

According to him, “No politics of Bauchi or Katagum in 2023 General Elections. All of us in Bauchi North are going to vote for His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed and all the PDP candidates in the elections”.





He stressed that “The APC has failed and has nothing good to offer to citizens, and with that, I am urging citizens to reject APC in the forthcoming elections and give opportunity to PDP for the county to be on the path of the economic growth and development.

“We must appreciate the efforts and courage of the Chief Protocol Officer to the Governor for organizing this very important political event. We are looking for a person who can work for the people and Governor Bala is our choice.”

Also speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki pledged that in his second term, he will consolidate on the gains recorded by his administration so far especially improving the living conditions of the people.

“As you all know, we have done a lot in the area of delivery of dividends of democracy to our people and we are ready to do more in our second term for the rapid development of the dear Bauchi State.”

Earlier in a welcome address, Chief Protocol Officer, Umar Hassan said that all the gubernatorial candidates of other political parties in the state cannot be a threat to the Governor in winning his reelection in 2023 by the grace of Almighty Allah.

Umar Hassan stressed that Bala Mohammed does not need much campaign because what his administration has done so far for the people of the state is enough to endear him to the electorate.

The Chief of Protocol expressed optimism that the PDP will remain in power in Bauchi state beyond 2023 just as he said that the party will form the Federal Government due to the fact that the APC has become a disaster to the country.

