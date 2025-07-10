Reinventing Nigeria’s airports for the 21st century

By Gbenga Olorunpomi

As Nigeria marks a century of civil aviation, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ushering in a new era for our airports. This includes the most ambitious upgrade programme in decades. One clear example is the deployment of advanced scanning and screening machines, which have helped eliminate the outdated practice of manual bag checks.

Just this month, we introduced self-service e-Gates at one terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. This allows Nigerian passport holders to enjoy speedy immigration clearance. It is yet another step toward reducing wait times and improving passenger experiences.

Moreover, the E-Wing at MMIA Lagos has recently undergone a significant revamp, enhancing its functionality and visual appeal. Similar work is underway at the D-Wing. As our busiest international gateway—handling roughly 70% of international traffic—MMIA Lagos deserves this focused attention.

Beyond Lagos, our transformation efforts are nationwide. We are rebuilding and remarking runways and taxiways, installing upgraded electrical, lighting, and CCTV systems, and deploying new emergency response equipment. For instance, in Enugu, the reconstruction of the damaged runway at Akanu Ibiam International Airport was completed ahead of schedule. This highlights the Southeast’s strategic importance to Nigeria’s economy.

In the North Central region, we are partnering with the Plateau State Government to upgrade Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos into an international cargo hub. In Niger State, Minna Airport has now attained international status and is designated as an official alternative to Abuja. Meanwhile, Maiduguri Airport in Borno State is being upgraded into an international hub for the Northeast, in close collaboration with the State Government.

Additionally, cargo infrastructure has become a key focus. A new cargo processing facility has been commissioned at Lagos Domestic Airport, and another is under construction in Port Harcourt. These developments are being led by FAAN’s Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, established in 2024 to support trade facilitation.

We are intentionally moving away from viewing FAAN as merely a revenue-generating agency. Instead, we are repositioning it as a proactive enabler of Nigeria’s continental trade ambitions, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Our goal is to enhance logistics efficiency and reduce operational costs for all users.

Technology remains central to our transformation strategy. One of our most exciting projects is the rollout of a fully cashless ecosystem across FAAN-operated airports. Through our partnership with Paystack, a leading Nigerian fintech company, we are enabling digital payments for all airport services. This is part of a wider digitisation drive that includes full automation of both internal and customer-facing processes.

The world is noticing. In 2024, Abuja and Port Harcourt International Airports received international recognition from Airports Council International (ACI) for improved emergency management and resilience. Furthermore, in collaboration with technical partners, we resolved over 100 operational and safety deficiencies across Lagos and Abuja airports. This led to their successful recertification by the end of 2024.

We recognise that effective partnerships are essential. Paystack is just one of many forward-thinking collaborators helping us push the boundaries of innovation. We also work closely with sister agencies such as the NCAA, NAMA, and NIMET under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN. Security agencies—including the Nigerian Air Force, DSS, Customs, NDLEA, and Police—continue to play a vital role in securing our facilities and enforcing the law.

Equally important is the contribution of our staff and labour unions. These achievements would not be possible without them. We have prioritised staff welfare, cleared promotion backlogs, improved housing, and expanded training opportunities. Notably, in May 2025, our Training School earned ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Bronze Membership—an international benchmark of excellence.

Ultimately, our mission is to enhance the passenger journey from start to finish. This includes the moment travelers’ step onto airport premises—even before reaching the terminals—through to their final departure. We are reviewing every touchpoint in this chain to ensure travel is easier, faster, and more secure. At the same time, we are maintaining revenue systems that are transparent and not burdensome to the public.

There is still work ahead to fully realise the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda. However, our progress is real and measurable. We invite Nigerians to take part in this journey by providing feedback, sharing stories of change, and extending respect to aviation workers across all sectors.

.Gbenga Olorunpomi is the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the MD/CE of FAAN.

READ ALSO: We are focusing on increasing economic activities at underperforming airports — Kuku