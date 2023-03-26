Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale, on Sunday, appealed to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, to reintegrate Igbos to cement the unity of Nigeria.

The monarch who made this known in Iwo, argued that this is important to erase the wound of the civil war which is still fresh in the minds of some Igbos.

According to him, “the president-elect should work on a united nation. We are better off and could grow faster in unison. Our difference in culture and language is a strength under a competent leader

“Calling a national dialogue will foster unity and heal the wound inflicted by the harm. We should learn from the past, forgive ourselves and forget. But for dreamed unity to be achieved, the constituted authority to be led by the President-Elect must lead the conference and render succour to the lead victims.

“As a father to the nation, I patronize everyone. I’m the first traditional ruler in Nigeria to buy a made in Nigeria Innoson vehicle. Let’s engage the leaders of Igbos most especially their traditional heads. The dialogue can be extended to the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

“It’s always better for all of us to jaw-jaw and not warwar. I’m hopeful Ohaneze Indigbo leaders will listen . A civil means should be applied for address the hatred in the minds of some Igbos. I am the Oluwo of Iwoland but I am also an Igwe,Obi, Eze in Yorubaland to all Igbos. Igbos are our brothers and sisters.

“The wound of the civil war is still fresh in the minds of some Igbos. The President -elect should propose a committee or conference to address their pains because,the attitude and utterances of Igbos towards the just concluded general elections have further unraveled the pains of Igbos.

“Nigerians are one. The spirit of brotherhood should be seen and experienced. Nigerians are different kegs of water. The colour of the kegs is our language while the content remains the same. We should respect the content irrespective of the colour”