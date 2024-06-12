Unlearning and relearning Nigeria’s national anthem is it a gallant display of how much irreverence we can hold for our national symbols or a sincere call for our individual probity of minds and self-interrogation for national good?

In the year 1978 when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo became Nigeria’s Head of State, the country adopted a new national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots” suspending the previous anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”.

Since then, the new national anthem remained in use as a motivational and watch song for patriotism until 2024 when the president of the Senate, Mr. Godswill Akpabio announced on Wednesday, May 29 that President Bola Tinubu had signed the National Anthem Bill 2024, seeking to reinstate the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” into law, shifting from the “Arise, O Compatriots.”

Reiterating the need for the old national anthem, President Tinubu said: “It’s about service, it’s about diversity, it’s about commitment,” underscoring the values essential for nation-building.

In his time, when Olusegun Obasanjo upheld the now-jettisoned national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots,” he provided several reasons for this decision such as: national unity and aspirations, inspiring a sense of patriotism and national pride. It is interesting that inclusive representation is seen in the lyrics of “Arise, O Compatriots.” More inclusivity of the diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Nigeria is enshrined thus fostering a sense of belonging among all Nigerians.

For me, either of the two anthems is more than enough to motivate citizens towards a united and prosperous nation hence rendering the reversal unnecessary. But since the government of President Tinubu deemed it necessary, the probing questions now are:

Is this a more honest shift to a call for our individual probity of minds when we can see how we have been failing the nation for want of truth and commitment, to judge ourselves and amend our ways or we are out for another rehearsal on mendacious song at official events in the name of national anthem?

Do Nigerians need more convincing lyrics of a national anthem before they are inspired to come together and form a common front to give the long required intentional push for the national project that our forefathers in their wisdom painstakingly flagged off many years ago?

If the lines “Nigerians all, and proud to serve Our sovereign Motherland” actually inspire a sense of duty and pride among Nigerians, and encourage them to contribute positively to the nation’s development, then which national anthem was in place when some leaders in this country diverted national resources to their personal use?

Are we now sure that we are emotionally, psychologically and attitudinally prepared to be guided towards nation building by mere lyrics and imageries of the reintroduced national anthem?

These salient questions are those we must not answer in a hurry because if we are not prepared.

Indeed, the new anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” encapsulates patriotic fervour, unity, and a vision for a just and prosperous nation. It is actually supposed to be a tool for forging a unified Nigeria amid diverse ethnic and linguistic groups. But how much of this was recorded throughout the years of its existence? The simple answer is that we need a change of attitude far more than a switch to a poem written for us by an expatriate.

It is interesting that the new anthem underscores the importance of unity despite ethnic and linguistic differences in phrases like “Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood, we stand,” promoting a sense of national identity and collective purpose.

However, maybe we were still in the process of achieving that accurate humanistic interpretation of the wordings of the anthem and that was why even as it was yet in our lips Nigeria had to experience calamitous moments ranging from coups and counter-coups as well as the civil unrests which stemmed from sheer mistrust and mutual suspicions that bubbled to political, economic, ethnic, cultural and religious tensions and later exploded into a civil war that up till now is recognised as the worst humanitarian crisis in the history of the country. It was really a great test of the ideals expressed in the poetic anthem we are lifting shoulders high today.

Even if it were about poems, songs and books that should serve us as constant reminders of the need to hold unto the consciousness of national unity, pride and commitment to nation building, we have had enough informal and formal education about nation building. We read about how other nations have done and are doing it. We even have the constitution as a guide for nation building with punitive measures. So, what we seemingly lack is the willingness to cultivate the right attitude towards rights and wrongs in this country for the sake of national progress.

Let’s take America which we make reference and a few other countries for instance:

In America: “The Star-Spangled Banner”, though written during the war of 1812, has been the national anthem since it was officially designated in 1931. In France: “La Marseillaise” was written in 1792 and has been the national anthem since 1795. United Kingdom is still going with “God Save the King/Queen” which has been the national anthem since the 18th century. “Kimigayo” has been in use in Japan as a national anthem since the Meiji period (late 19th century) as officially adopted in 1880. In Germany: since after World War II, only the third stanza of “Deutschlandlied” has been the national anthem since 1922. Canada has “O Canada” in use since 1880. Australia still waxes stronger with “Advance Australia Fair” which has been the national anthem since 1984. New Zealand has been riding on its national anthem, “God Defend New Zealand” since 1940.

These countries have never changed their national anthem, but rather have had them even before becoming independent or formed as nations. Yet their democracies are quite admirable and there is no magic wand in their anthems, but rather the esprit de corps for national greatness.

Our elders say that if a man doesn’t know where the rain started beating him, he would definitely not know where it stopped. Nigeria has gone past the stage of what l see as unnecessary pacification of colonialism and should know what exactly is important except, we are too battered by the fangs of neocolonialism.

The ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ national anthem was written by young Nigerians, including John A. Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, B. A. Ogunnaike, Sota Omoigui and P. O. Aderibigbe in 1978, and the old National Anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’ which we are reinstating today, was written by an English woman, Lillian Jean Williams.

It is imperative that Nigeria writes its own narrative, not necessarily through anthems old or new, but by fostering a genuine commitment to unity and integrity in the hearts of its people towards nation building.

Kaanti writes via [email protected]

ALSO READ: June 12 Protest: Lagos CP, Fayoade, assures zero tolerance for lawlessness