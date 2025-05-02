Reinstate 27 sacked political appointees, PDP begs Gov Diri

The Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa State has appealed to Governor Douye Diri to reinstate the 27 sacked political appointees in the state.

It was stated that affected political aides were relieved of their appointment for their alleged involvement in the inauguration of the Bayelsa State Chapter of a grassroots-based political movement, The NEW Associates.

But the Publicity Secretary of the Party, Derry Alasuote Wright, in a statement, urged the governor to embrace the principles of inclusion, respect, and open dialogue.

It added that democracy thrives on debate, collaboration, and unity, not on division and fear.

The action of the governor, according to the statement, is a demonstration of intolerance and high-handedness that undermines democratic values.

The statement read in part, ‘The PDP is deeply concerned about the level of intolerance and abuse of public power exhibited by Governor Diri.

“It is important to note that neither the government of Bayelsa State nor the treasury of the state belongs personally to Governor Diri. Rather, they are public assets that should be used to serve all citizens equitably and without sentiment or emotion.

“The party is saddened that the sacked aides committed no known offence that would warrant their dismissal.

“Sacking these political aides, who believed in our vision as a party and worked diligently to promote inclusivity and civic engagement, represents a severe breach of trust and an affront to democratic participation, which are alien to the PDP.

“It sends a chilling message to political office holders and citizens alike, discouraging them from aligning with movements that promote positive change and political accountability. Such actions have no place in a democracy and betray the ideals of leadership that we expect from our elected officials.

“We call on Governor Diri to reconsider this troubling decision and to embrace the principles of inclusion, respect, and open dialogue. It is imperative that our leaders foster an environment where diverse opinions and grassroots movements are welcomed rather than stifled. Democracy thrives on debate, collaboration, and unity, not on division and fear.

We urge all stakeholders, political leaders, and citizens to join us in advocating for a more tolerant and inclusive political culture that honours the contributions of all who seek to uplift our beloved Bayelsa State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Together, let us stand firm in our commitment to democracy, solidarity, and the right to associate freely”