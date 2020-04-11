Reime Schemes, Shady Blue explore love in Paradise

As part of the effort to ease tension among people around the world from the current COIVD-19 pandemic as well as to preach love among humans against all odds, Detroit, Michigan-born rapper, Reime Schemes, has teamed up with United Kingdom-based Nigerian-born artiste, Folashade Aboderin, popularly known as Shady Blue of the defunct JJC & 419 Squad to create alchemy of love.

The development, which came in the euphoria of the upcoming album entitled, ‘My Way’ of the Afrocentric soulful Jazz queen, has made her leave no stone unturned to return a powerful interpretation of her feelings in a collaborative work with Reime Schemes.

According to her, Paradise is a fusion of Afrobeat and HipHop which introduces west coast-based fusion (Hip Hop, Reggaeton, Soca, and Dancehall) recording artist, Reime Schemes otherwise known as R DOT S, into the Nigeria/African music industry.

Schemes, originally from Detroit, Michigan moved out to Los Angeles, California to pursue his career in entertainment and has collaborated and shared the stage with some heavy hitters in the music industry and legendary hip pop artists such as Keith Murray of Def Squad, Tupac Shakur’s brother Mopreme, Young Noble of 2Pac’s Outlawz, the legendary Spice 1, Bad Azz and Fat Joe’s Terror Squad and most recently iconic Caribbean performers such as Shenseea, Shatta Wale, Blaze Anthonio and Nashoo.

Speaking on success the work has enjoyed since it release, Shady Blue noted that Paradise’ has enjoyed massive airplay across the music spectrum and very huge in East Africa, just as she underscored that the motive behind the new single was to ignite the spirit of her fans and music lovers at large with a true love song.

She alluded the at a time like this; a season of uncertainty, all we need is love, adding, “It is my pleasure to feel loved and also to express the originality of love to all and sundry. This is my focus to humanity as it promotes unity among lovers, individuals and nations.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Easter: Social Restriction Orders Still In Force ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, declared that the social restriction order of the Federal Government to curtail the further spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country was still in force despite the Easter celebration festival by the Christian community… Read full story

COVID-19: I Saw Hell In Isolation ― Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

After testing positive to COVID-19 infection and receiving treatment for about three weeks, Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been discharged and given a clean bill of health by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)…. Read full story

COVID-19: Ensure Transparency In Management Of Fund, Lawan Tells PTF

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advised the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha to ensure judicious use of fund dedicated to combat the pandemic… Read full story