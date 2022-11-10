Regular intake of wild lettuce, tomatoes important for healthy prostate —Expert

AFRICAN wild lettuce has been used for ages as a natural herbal pain reliever for migraines and headaches and as a treatment for epilepsy. Now, a medical doctor, Dr Ralph Oduwole, is encouraging its daily intake to ensure healthy prostate.

Speaking on ‘Alternative Medicine versus Complementary Medicines in the Management of various Diseases and Cancers’, Oduwole, the Chief Medical Director of Queens Specialist Hospital and founder, Concern Others Health Care Support Foundation, said that African wild lettuce leafy vegetable (what is commonly known as yanrin in Yoruba, and namijindayi in Hausa), like tomatoes, can significantly affect men’s health, including the prostate.

According to him, when men add healthy, prostate-friendly foods to their diet, they may be able to reduce their risk of prostate problems, including prostate cancer.

“There are many fruits, vegetables, seeds and oils that people can take and be healthy like turmeric, African wild lettuce and kola nut. For instance, African wild lettuce leafy vegetable can help with ailments with kidney and liver, including prostate cancer,” he said.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among males in Nigeria. Though the exact role of diet in prostate health isn’t clear, several theories exist. Some experts believe that the high-fat, high-sugar western diet may contribute to increased rates of prostate cancer.

Some studies have associated diets high in dairy products and high total calcium intake through food and supplements with a higher risk of developing prostate cancer. However, more research is needed to confirm this link.

In making dietary changes, prostate health can be supported by adding such foods as African wild lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, legumes like beans and peanuts, soybeans and green tea.

Certain fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, contain a powerful antioxidant called lycopene. Some studies suggest that a diet high in lycopene may help reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer. Also, in a review of 24 studies, researchers suggested that males who ate more tomatoes were less likely to develop prostate cancer.

Lycopene may decrease cell damage and slow cancer cell production. It’s an antioxidant, meaning it protects cells from damage.

The health benefits of green tea have been known for thousands of years. Researchers, according to many studies on its effects on cancer, suggested that its special constituents, including powerful antioxidants, may reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

Legumes, including beans and peanuts, contain biologically active plant compounds known as phytoestrogens, affecting hormone regulation and cell death. Isoflavones are one such phytoestrogen. In a review, experts say that people who ate the most phytoestrogens had a 20% reduced risk of prostate cancer than the group with the lowest intake.

Moreover, Dr Oduwole declared that most times, individuals do not die actually from cancer, but from complications of cancer treatment and as such Nigerians should tap into herbal supplements to boost their body immunity, revive their body and balance the body’s pH levels.

While noting that Nigerians should make concerted efforts to eat organic foods to reduce their exposure to chemicals like pesticides and herbicides because of their associated risks, Dr Oduwole said alternative medicine also has a role in cancer treatment and prevention.

“For instance, if someone with an enlarged prostate cannot urinate, the catheter is inserted to help the passage of urine. Afterwards, herbal supplements can be taken to naturally reduce the prostate size and relax the prostate muscles to aid urination.





“Patients with enlarged prostate require such supplements as lycopene in tomatoes, zinc and pumpkin extract for a healthy prostate. Sometimes conventional drugs are used to relieve pain and urine retention, and then we go on to use herbal products or supplements for their long-term management.”

Oduwole said that managing prostate problems with conventional and complementary medicine is cheap and safe when it is complemented with lifestyle changes, appropriate diet and appropriate counselling.

According to him, some of the lifestyle changes required include cutting down on the intake of red meat and dairy products, exercising, sleeping well and increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables.

Dr Oduwole said the notion by many that alternative medicine includes voodoo is wrong.

“It does not necessarily mean that one needs to visit a local herbalist for a recommendation on what to do. Rather, it just means using things like plants, seeds, spices and so on in the environment to better one’s health.

“Already, extracts of some plants like the bitter leaf and bitter kola are now packaged and sold in capsule form for ease of use.”