Regular exercise reduces risk of chronic diseases, promotes longevity — i-Fitness

Regular physical activity helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases, strengthen muscles and bones and promote longevity, the i-Fitness organisation has said.

Mr Derek Nwafor, Head of Corporate Sales and Partnerships, i-Fitness, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of i-Fitness GameFest 2.0 in Lagos.

Nwafor said regular exercise improved cardiovascular health, helped prevent age-related muscle loss and reduced the risk of several health complications.

“Being physically active has a direct correlation with longevity. If you don’t exercise now, you pay for it later,” he said.

He explained that physical activity helped maintain muscle strength and bone health, particularly as people advanced in age, adding that walking, running and other forms of exercise could improve general wellbeing.

Nwafor said i-Fitness was also working with companies and health maintenance organisations (HMOs) to promote workplace wellness and encourage more Nigerians to embrace regular exercise.

Also speaking, Mr Foluso Ogunwale, Founder and Managing Director, i-Fitness, said the organisation was established to make fitness accessible and affordable to Nigerians.

Ogunwale said the GameFest was designed to promote exercise as a lifestyle through enjoyable sporting activities and community participation.

He said the organisation currently operated 25 branches in Lagos, comprising 14 on the mainland and 11 on the island.

According to him, i-Fitness plans to expand its activities to Abuja and Port Harcourt, while introducing more sporting competitions to encourage public participation.

Ogunwale urged Nigerians to prioritise their health, stressing that physical fitness was a personal responsibility that should not be neglected because of busy schedules.

“That is the meaning behind the ‘I’ in i-Fitness: my fitness. It is something each person must take responsibility for,” he said.

He said the organisation would continue to use initiatives such as GameFest to encourage Nigerians to embrace active lifestyles and make fitness enjoyable.