A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the African Alliance Party (AAP) permission to commence enforcement proceedings before it with respect to a Court of Appeal judgment, which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register AAP as a political party.

Justice Salim Ibrahim, in a ruling on Tuesday, held that the motion ex parte filed by Mr Peters Olusegun on behalf of AAP and moved by the party’s lawyer was meritorious.

“Having complied with the provisions of the law regarding enforcement of judgment, and having placed sufficient material before the court, this court finds this application meritorious, and this application is hereby granted.

“Consequently, leave is hereby granted to the judgment creditor/applicant to commence enforcement proceedings before this court with respect to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Makurdi Judicial Division, delivered on 11th June, 2026, coram Wambai, Gafai & Waziri JCA in Appeal No. CA/MK/102/26 between Peters Iyaobaje Olusegun (For APP) v. INEC & 2 Ors,” the judge ruled.

Olusegun had filed the suit as judgment creditor/applicant on behalf of AAP.

In a motion ex parte filed on October 20 and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2548/2026, the applicant listed INEC, its Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, and its Secretary, Dr Rose Oriarian-Anthony, as the first to third judgment debtors, respectively.

They sought an order granting them leave to commence enforcement proceedings before the court with respect to the appellate court judgment, among other prayers.

In an affidavit in support of the motion ex parte, deposed to by Sylvia Nkemakosi, a member of the team of counsel representing the applicant, Olusegun said Justice Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa of the Federal High Court (FHC) in Lafia heard the original suit.

He stated that in the suit marked FHC/LF/CS/3/2026, Justice Onoja-Alapa dismissed their case on April 14.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Olusegun said they filed an appeal at the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal, which delivered its judgment on June 11, directing INEC to register AAP as a political party.

He said they wrote to notify the judgment debtor (INEC) of the judgment on June 15, adding that, “The acknowledged copy of the letter of 15th June, 2026 and the enrolled judgment order are here attached as Exhibit MTE-2”.

Olusegun told the court that INEC, however, failed to comply with the judgment and instead filed notices of appeal on July 8 and July 24 at the Supreme Court.

“On the back of this, they filed a motion for stay of execution at the Court of Appeal, but same was ultimately withdrawn on 13th August, 2026, in spite of the fact that the judgment debtors had still not entered an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“The applicants wrote to the judgment debtor again on that same 13th August, 2026, demanding compliance with the judgment of the Court of Appeal,” he said.

According to him, the judgment debtors did not dignify either Exhibit MTE-2 or MTE-3 with a response. He added that, “They ultimately served the applicant what purported to be a similar motion for stay at the Supreme Court bearing SC No: SC/ML/296/2026.

“The said motion was thus purportedly listed in the Supreme Court for hearing along with other applications on 20th October, 2026.

“However, when the matter was called, it was discovered that the said motion was not filed in accordance with the Supreme Court (Mandatory Upload of Electronic Copies of Processes, Record of Appeal, and Other Matters) Practice Direction, 2026 and therefore the court did not countenance the motion.

“The court only heard the motion for leave to appeal in the proceedings in SC No: SC/ML/296/2026 and despite finding the applications to be faulty, graciously granted leave to appeal and granted the judgment debtors (INEC) the indulgence to file a notice of appeal within 14 days.

“The judgment debtors had, in the meantime, proceeded and entered an appeal at the Supreme Court under SC No: SC/CV/560/2026. It was also listed on 20th October, 2026 but in light of the proceedings in SC No: SC/ML/296/2026, the Supreme Court struck out the appeal as it was entered on an incompetent notice of appeal.

“The ultimate effect is that as it stands now, the judgment debtors (INEC) do not have any appeal pending at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, neither have they secured any valid order staying execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Appeal No. CA/MK/102/26, which has been subsisting since 11th June, 2026, without compliance to date.”

Olusegun said that unless INEC, its chairman and secretary were compelled to comply, “they are unlikely to willingly comply with the judgment. The net effect of all these delays is that the applicant will be denied the opportunity of participating in the 2027 general elections, which seems to be the ultimate design of the judgment debtors (INEC).

“The intervention of this court is therefore necessary to ensure that the judgment is complied with,” he said, adding that it would be in the interest of justice to grant the motion ex parte.