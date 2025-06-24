Regional Maritime Development Bank meets stakeholders, unveils blueprint

In a significant step toward transforming the maritime and blue economy landscape in West and Central Africa, the Management of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) recently met with top officials of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, along with key stakeholders from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), in Abuja.

The meeting focused on aligning national efforts toward maritime sector growth and infrastructure development.

The session featured a comprehensive presentation by the President and Chief Executive Officer of RMDB, Mr. Adeniran Aderogba, who outlined the Bank’s implementation strategy and priority areas. His presentation sparked a series of robust discussions and stakeholder contributions aimed at fostering institutional synergy.

Aderogba disclosed that RMDB’s strategic focus includes the development of a national shipping carrier, cabotage vessel financing, shipbuilding and repair facilities, port construction and modernization, inland waterways transportation, and multimodal logistics integration. He emphasized the importance of these interventions in strengthening Nigeria’s position as a maritime hub in West and Central Africa.

“At the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB), we envision a maritime industry that drives sustainable economic growth, regional trade competitiveness, and job creation,” Aderogba stated. “Our implementation plan addresses critical gaps in maritime infrastructure and capacity, with a sharp focus on building a national carrier to assert Nigeria’s presence in international shipping, financing cabotage vessels to promote indigenous participation, and investing in shipbuilding and repair yards to reduce capital flight.

This is not just about financing projects; it’s about creating a legacy of maritime excellence, resilience, and regional integration. Collaboration with all relevant government agencies and private sector actors is central to our mission.”

The meeting brought together key stakeholders in maritime and economic development, including officials from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Participants commended RMDB for its visionary plan and reaffirmed their readiness to collaborate with the Bank in achieving shared national objectives. The meeting also identified potential areas of synergy, particularly in policy alignment, infrastructure investment, regulatory support, and access to finance for local maritime operators. An inter-ministerial committee is expected to be established to provide immediate policy support for project implementation.

With RMDB poised to play a catalytic role in mobilizing financing and technical expertise across West and Central Africa, the meeting marks a pivotal moment in the effort to reposition Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy as a cornerstone of sustainable development and regional leadership.

