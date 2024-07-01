In tandem with its strides over the years to revamp and reposition itself as a modern and customer centric organisation, Royal Exchange General Insurance (REGIC) has changed its name to Rex Insurance Limited.

The Managing Director/CEO, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, while speaking at the commissioning of the new head office building and launch of a new brand identity said: “This moment marks a significant milestone in our company’s journey that started since 1918 and a testament to the hard work, dedication and vision of everyone involved.

“We are truly a transgenerational company and today’s occasion is to celebrate this.

“Over the last three years of our company, we have experienced the injection of additional capital by two great entities, Blue Orchard through its Insuresilience Fund and Africinvest through its Financial Inclusion Vehicle (Five). We have gone through the digitisation and digitalisation of our processes as part of our digital transformation journey.

“We have transformed our approach to customer services and improved our human resources. Revamping of Brand today is to reflect all of the changes that have already happened to the business and the transformation that is still on going.”

Speaking on the new brand, Nwachukwu said: “We believe that this brand is a true representation of who we are and what we stand for – a digital, customer-focused company, with great simplified products, a commitment to developing climate-based agric insurance products, develop simple inclusive products to serve the growing retail market and a customer excellence culture that serves our corporate customers and brokers.

“It embodies our core values, our dedication to quality, and our commitment to our clients. It is a beacon of our promise to continue delivering exceptional value and service to our customers and great returns to our shareholders.”

She explained that the new head office will serve as a hub of innovation and collaboration as it has been designed to be an energy saving building that includes a creche for employees and a gym to promote wellness.

She averred that “We also will introduce games area to ensure a balance of work and play within our premises. It is designed to be dynamic and inclusive, an environment where ideas can flourish, and talents can thrive. This building will be the heart of our operations, driving us towards new horizons and greater achievements.

“We have also revamped all our locations in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Benin while setting up services on Ikorodu Road, all in an on-going process to ensure the same standards across all the locations where we operate.”

Chairman of the company, Ike Chioke, said the new head office is designed to inspire creativity, enhance productivity, and support the firm’s mission to deliver exceptional service.

He stated that the new head office is equipped with cutting-edge systems and processes that streamline operations, allowing them to process and pay claims more promptly than ever before, stressing that “This commitment to timely service is a testament to our dedication to reliability and trustworthiness.”

Delving on digitalisation, he said, “Our new head office is a testament to our commitment to digitalisation. We have integrated the latest technologies to enhance our operational efficiency, improve communication, and deliver superior customer experiences. From advanced data analytics to seamless digital platforms, we are embracing the future and ensuring that our services remain accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.”

