Regent says Itsekiri in difficult time, seeks cooperation

The regent of Warri kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, has said the current period being faced by the Itsekiri nation is a difficult one and therefore pleaded for cooperation.

He disclosed this at the Aghofen (Olu of Warri Palace), on Friday, at the instance of the visit of the chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Michael Tidi.

Tidi had led members of the executive and legislative arms of the council to condole with the regent, members of the Ginuwa l Ruling House, chiefs of the kingdom and the entire Itsekiri nation on the demise of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Speaking through the secretary of the Warri Council of Chiefs, Chief Dr Eugene Ikomi, the regent expressed delight at the visit, noting that the team was the first to pay a condolence visit to the Warri palace.

“The regent is delighted that the people of Warri South came to pay condolence. He’s most delighted that the entire Warri South, being the primary constituency of Warri kingdom, is the first to pay condolence visit.

“These are difficult times for us in the Warri Kingdom. As we plan for the burial of the demised monarch and the coronation of the Omoba, we seek the cooperation of the council to participate in the activities we will be doing,” Prince Okotie-Eboh stated.

In his remarks, Dr Tidi said the council shared in the grief of the Itsekiri people but consoled in the fact that the departed Olu lived an exemplary life.

He added that the choice of the Omoba, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, is another consolation for Warri South, expressing confidence that through him, God would take the kingdom to greater heights.

Members of the Ginuwa 1 ruling house, palace chiefs including the Uwangue of Warri kingdom, Chief Gabriel Awala, the Director of Warri Palace Administration, Chief Clement Maleghemi were among those present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Central Working Committee (CWC), in charge of the coronation preparation, has refuted claims that the Olu of Warri-designate would be crowned come August 14.

Chairman of Media & Publicity, Prince Yemi Emiko, who made the disclaimer in a statement he signed and issued late Thursday, said the information was fake and unapproved by the CWC.

“The attention of the Palace of the Olu of Warri, and the Coronation Central Working Committee, CWC, has been drawn to a purported statement, announcing dates for both the final burial rites of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, and the coronation of Omoba Tsola Emiko, as the 21st Olu of Warri.

“It is hereby stated that the purported dates are fake and do not carry the approval of the CWC, nor the Omoba himself.

“A firm date will be announced in due course, for both ceremonies, at a proper news conference to be addressed by Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, the Iyatsere of Warri, and acting chairman of the Olu’s Advisory Council, the kingmakers, and only body that has the authority so to do.

“We seize this opportunity to warn all mischief makers and other social media influencers, who are always quick to release so-called ‘breaking news,’ to take heed and hold themselves in restraint.

“All stories and information emanating from the Palace or CWC must be cleared from Prince Yemi Emiko, who is the Chairman of Media & Publicity, and the authorized source of information for the entire process,” he asserted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Regent says Itsekiri in difficult time, seeks cooperation

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Regent says Itsekiri in difficult time, seeks cooperation