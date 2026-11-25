Nigeria and other African countries have been called upon to refuse climate financing arrangements that deepen their debt burdens.

The call was made in Lagos by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), which also charged wealthy industrialised nations to fulfil their climate obligations ahead of COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The group made the call consequent upon the conclusion of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, which it said exposed the divide between wealthy industrialised countries and climate-vulnerable nations, particularly in Africa and the Global South.

CAPPA, in a statement through its Media and Communications Officer, Robert Egbe, explained that the global climate negotiations, which continued until Sunday, November 22, revealed how developed countries were increasingly shifting attention towards investment announcements, energy transition partnerships and implementation rhetoric while evading their historical responsibilities for the climate crisis.

The group, which argued that Nigeria and other developing economies have continued to struggle with the financial demands of climate adaptation, energy transition and recovery from climate-related disasters, despite contributing relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions, described it as unjust for wealthy nations to pursue their industrial and energy interests while transferring the financial burden of decarbonisation to countries that have contributed least to the climate emergency.

It noted that Africa accounts for less than four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions but suffers disproportionately from the effects of climate change, losing an estimated two to five per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually to climate extremes.

CAPPA equally made an observation that the continent receives only about three per cent of global climate finance, with a significant proportion provided through loans rather than grants.

The organisation issued a warning that such financing arrangements could worsen the economic difficulties of countries like Nigeria, where rising public debt, competing development priorities and limited fiscal space already constrain investments in essential services and infrastructure.

Referencing its Associate Director and Climate and Environment Programme Manager, Olamide Martins Ogunlade, the group stated that climate finance provided through commercial loans should not be presented as international solidarity.

According to CAPPA, “Climate finance that comes in the form of commercial loans is not solidarity. It is another debt burden imposed on countries already paying an enormous price for a crisis they did little to create.

“African governments should not have to borrow their way out of a climate emergency largely driven by the industrialisation and fossil fuel dependence of wealthy nations.”

The organisation equally expressed concern over what it described as the apparent weakening of developed countries’ financial obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which requires developed nations to provide financial resources to support climate change mitigation and adaptation in developing countries.

CAPPA warned that the proposed Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap must not become another diplomatic mechanism for postponing these obligations or replacing established responsibilities with voluntary financing announcements.

The organisation referenced the United Nations Environment Programme’s Adaptation Gap Report 2026, which estimated that developing countries will require about $305 billion annually for climate adaptation by 2035.

CAPPA stated that the persistent shortage of climate finance poses a serious threat to the survival, economic development and livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

The group further pointed out what it described as the glaring disparity between the enormous profits generated by fossil fuel corporations and the limited resources available to countries bearing the consequences of climate change.

Ahead of COP32, scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, CAPPA called on African governments and climate negotiators to turn the period leading to the summit into a coordinated campaign for climate justice and corporate accountability.