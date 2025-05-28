Refusal to pay taxes, greatest challenge as FCT minister— Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has identified the refusal of residents to pay taxes as his greatest challenge so far.

The minister made this disclosure on Wednesday in the nation’s capital, Abuja, after an inspection tour of completed and ongoing projects scheduled for inauguration to mark President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office.

He explained that Abuja is not an oil-producing state; therefore, it depends on taxes to provide the infrastructure that residents constantly desire but find it difficult to pay for.

Wike, who revealed that he recently signed over 1,500 Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-Os), also disclosed that the FCT Administration under his leadership is working towards increasing ground rent in Abuja.

He said:

“The challenge of people refusing to pay their mortgage is something I will address in the next media chat. People want facilities and infrastructure, but nobody asks where the funds come from. Abuja is not an oil city. We rely solely on taxes, and these are not new taxes—they have been in place for years.

“It is unfortunate that many elites own houses overseas. They understand the consequences of not paying their taxes there. But when it comes to their own country, they do not want to comply, simply because nobody wants to obey the law, and everyone thinks there will be no sanctions. I have said before, just because it did not happen yesterday does not mean it will not happen today.

“So, we must live up to our responsibilities. We must do something to support the government to ensure the infrastructure we need is provided, and we must each do our part.

“Look at the past 20, 30 years—how much has the ground rent increased? We have not increased it, but we are working towards that. We will make that change.

“I can assure you that the President has given us a two-week window. Let nobody think that blackmail or anything else will stop us. We will do what we are supposed to do. This is about leadership. We will not give in to blackmail. We will do the right thing. If you have not paid, we will collect.

“As I traveled, I signed over 1,500 C-of-Os and assignments. Once we sign these, you receive the C-of-O, and then you should pay taxes to the government. It’s not acceptable to avoid paying. No matter what anyone says, it’s not acceptable.

“So, that’s our challenge—pay your taxes and see what we are doing. It’s not to say FCT is doing well yet. How are we doing well? We are managing our resources prudently. If you pay your taxes, you will see a difference. That’s what we are trying to achieve. This is one of the biggest challenges we are facing, and we will surmount it. Be assured we will.”

