Refugees, displaced persons deserve dignity, protection — NHRC

As Nigeria joins the rest of the global community to commemorate the 2025 World Refugee Day, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, has emphasized the need for urgent attention to the plight of refugees and forcibly displaced persons in the country.

According to Ojukwu, in a statement by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, the Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of the NHRC, “the Commission is deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis faced by refugees and displaced persons, who are often forced to flee their homes due to war, conflict, and natural disasters.

“Displacement and refugee situations within and across borders often leaves individuals vulnerable to human rights violations with little or no recourse to legal and institutional support for justice”, he said and added that, the situations have resulted in significant humanitarian challenges, including lack of access to basic necessities like food, shelter, healthcare, and education.

The NHRC boss stressed that addressing the root causes of displacement, including conflict, violence, and environmental degradation, is crucial to preventing further displacement and promoting durable solutions for refugees and displaced persons.

He called on the government to prioritize peace building, conflict resolution, and sustainable development initiatives to address these underlying issues,

Dr. Ojukwu also highlighted the importance of a right-based approach to managing and responding to disasters and emergencies, stating that, “government agencies and humanitarian partners should address the multiples human rights challenges arising from displacement including the right to life, dignity of human person, health, education, housing, water and sanitation without discrimination and with full participation of displaced and refugee populations.”

He emphasised that “government at national, state and local levels must invest in initiatives that mitigate the impact of natural disasters like flooding, which often exacerbate displacement.”

The Executive Secretary highlighted the significance of the recently launched Dashboard on Human Rights and Internal Displacement under a partnership between the Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The objective of dashboard he said, includes the provision of credible information on disaggregated data on human rights thematic issue-areas of IDPs to enable proactive intervention and to call attention to human rights issues affecting displaced populations, Asylum-seekers, Refugees, and Returnees.

He further disclosed that the NHRC has been training members of the armed forces, security and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights and dignity of refugees and displaced persons.

The NHRC Executive Secretary called on the government, humanitarian organizations, and other stakeholders to redouble their efforts to address the needs of refugees and displaced persons in Nigeria.

He urged state and non-state actors to ensure that the human rights of refugees and displaced persons are respected, protected, and promoted, in accordance with international law.

Ojukwu also emphasized the need for durable solutions, stating that, “We must work towards finding lasting solutions for refugees and displaced persons, including voluntary repatriation, local integration, and resettlement.”

While reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to work with government agencies, humanitarian organizations, and other stakeholders to promote and protect the human rights of refugees and displaced persons, the NHRC boss said “We recognize the resilience and resourcefulness of refugees and displaced persons and are committed to support their efforts to rebuild their lives”.